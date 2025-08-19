Seafront Shines Again as Major Regeneration Boosts Tourist Hotspot

A famous seafront is enjoying a vibrant revival, with a wave of regeneration projects transforming the town for both locals and the millions of holidaymakers who flock to the North Wales coast each year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the heart of this transformation is the Rhyl Neighbourhood Board, the driving force behind the Ein Rhyl / Our Rhyl campaign, which is helping to delivering a new era of investment and energy along the promenade.

One of the biggest new attractions is the Queen’s Market, now open and already proving a hit with visitors. The venue blends modern design with local character, hosting independent food traders, pop-up events, and community activities. Thousands have passed through its doors within just weeks of opening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside this, the town has completed a major sea defence project, safeguarding Rhyl’s coastline against flooding and climate change – a vital step for a seaside resort that welcomes so many visitors each year.

The new cinema will be unveiled soon

The momentum continues with the reopening of the SC2 water park, the arrival of the new Ember Lounge for food and sports fans, and Merlin Cinemas stepping in to take over the former Vue, keeping the big screen alive as a family favourite.

Craig Sparrow, Chair of Rhyl Neighbourhood Board, said:

“It’s fantastic to see so much positive change happening across the promenade. This progress is about more than buildings and infrastructure – it’s about pride, aspiration and unlocking Rhyl’s potential as a great place to live, work and visit. These projects are a direct result of community input and collaborative leadership.”

Further along the seafront, the site of the old Seaquarium has been cleared to make way for new public space, with exciting plans under discussion. Work is also underway on a brand-new Drift Park on West Parade, which will replace the former children’s play area with modern, inclusive facilities designed with families in mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sandra Sharp, newly appointed Programme Manager for Ein Rhyl / Our Rhyl, said:

“This is just the beginning. We’re seeing real energy and momentum building in Rhyl, and we’re working to ensure local people are central to the journey. The vibrant new murals that will span the coastal defences are an example of this local collaboration and showcases the strength of local creativity and contribution. From new spaces and businesses to better amenities and a more welcoming environment, Rhyl’s transformation is something we can all be proud of and will be a firm foundation for the £20m 10-year regeneration strategy the Board is leading on.”

Visitors will also notice further upgrades in the coming weeks, with Denbighshire County Council carrying out fresh landscaping, repainting and replacing corroded handrails, refurbishing decorative steelwork, and improving outdoor seating – all part of creating a brighter, more welcoming seafront experience.