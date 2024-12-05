Scouts in Clayton-Le-Moors are growing bigger and bigger!

1st Clayton-le-Moors Scout Group are growing even bigger, allowing even more local young people to have unmissable adventures!

Since launching their second Scout troop (aged 10.5-14) in November, 1st Clayton-le-Moors have been able to offer 12 more local young adventure seekers unmissable opportunities to have new experiences, make new friends and gain #SkillsforLife.

In just a few short weeks, the Scouts have already learnt knife skills, how to prepare food for a campfire, as well as taken part in a knot tying and pioneering session!

1st Clayton-le-Moors Scout Harrison said “I like everything about coming to scouts. We get to do things like knife skills, fires and knots! And I get to be with my best friend!”

1st Clayton-Le-Moors volunteer leader assisting Scout during pioneering.

Being a Scout is all about discovering the world on your own terms and making the most of what you have, wherever and whoever you are. It’s about starting small but thinking big, standing up for what you believe in and having unmissable experiences, all whilst gaining new friends and #SkillsForLife along the way!

And all this wouldn’t be possible without the enthusiastic team of volunteers that support the young people every step of the way!

Scout Volunteer Catherine said “You don’t just get to help teach the Scouts skills, but you also learn new things yourself from them too”.

And 1st Clayton-le-Moors are always on the lookout for new adventure seeking and fun-loving adults to join their adventure!

1st Clayton-le-Moors Scout during pioneering session.

Whether you’re a knot-tying extraordinaire, an avid story-teller or just like to see young minds thrive they’d love to hear from you!

Whatever your background, identity or ability, there’s a volunteer spot with your name on it.

Volunteering can be a brilliant way to boost your mental wellbeing. It’s a great feeling knowing you’re helping young people get skills for life, and you might even learn a lot about yourself along the way.

With opportunities to help with Beavers (ages 6-8), Cubs (8-10.5) and Scouts (10.5-14) and with plans to open a new Squirrel Drey (ages 4-6) on the horizon for 2025, why wouldn't you want to get involved?

To find out more just visit https://1stclaytonscouts.uk/join-us/volunteer/