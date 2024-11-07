Sam is named TICA's Apprentice of the Year
He was unveiled as Level 3 winner at TICA's annual Apprentice of the Year Awards in London which recognise dedication and technical excellence of those attending the trade body's National Training Centre in Darlington, where they undertake intensive two-week training blocks, followed by two to three months of practical, on-the-job learning with their respective employers.
The Level 3 apprenticeships offers progression for those who have successfully completed Level 2, or for experienced professionals seeking to enhance their qualifications in fabrication and supervisory roles.
Marion Marsland, Chief Executive Officer of TICA, commented: "These awards are a fantastic opportunity to shine a light on the outstanding talent within our industry. Our apprentices have shown remarkable dedication, resilience, and passion, and they represent the future of thermal insulation. Their achievements will not only benefit their careers but will also help drive the industry forward with innovation and excellence.”