Rossendale’s ‘innovative approach’ to net zero is shortlisted for national award

The Net Zero Terrace Streets project, currently being developed in partnership by Rossendale Borough Council and Rossendale Valley Energy, has been shortlisted for an award at the 2025 Green Energy Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project aims to bring accessible, affordable, low carbon energy and warm healthy homes with no upfront cost to householders.

Funded by Innovate UK, this phase of the initiative involves the creation of a model to decarbonise terraced streets that can be replicated across the country. The solution is being tested on demonstrator properties in Rossendale which will refine how the scheme will be implemented. If successful, the scheme could be rolled out further across the Borough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Green Energy Awards, hosted by Regen, are a national celebration of innovation and sustainable development in the UK’s energy system. This year, more than 120 entries were submitted for consideration. Rossendale is one of the five schemes shortlisted in the Local and Public Sector Net Zero Transformation category.

installation on net zero terrace

This a testament to the forward-thinking approach in creating an accessible and affordable solution to achieving net zero at a local level.

Councillor Adrian Lythgoe, Lead Member for Environment and Corporate Services, expressed his enthusiasm, stating: "We’re pleased that Rossendale’s Net Zero Terrace Streets project has been recognised at a national level. This nomination highlights our commitment to finding an innovative approach that supports residents in the transition to net zero.

“By working collaboratively, we are not only improving the energy efficiency of our homes but also setting a blueprint for other local authorities to follow. We look forward to building on this success and eagerly await the results.”

The Net Zero Terrace Streets project will now proceed to the final stage of judging. The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on March 27 at the Bristol Harbour Hotel.