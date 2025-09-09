Rossendale Council launches year-long ‘Sport in the Valley’ campaign

Rossendale Borough Council has announced the launch of its year-long Sport in the Valley campaign, a programme designed to shine a spotlight on a different sport each month and celebrate the clubs and community groups that keep Rossendale active.

The initiative forms part of the Rossendale Physical Activity and Sport Strategy, which aims to bring people together and encourage daily participation in physical activity.

The council acknowledged the longstanding contribution of local sports clubs, many of which have operated for decades with limited investment in the facilities they use.

Councillor Liz McInnes Lead Member for Health and Wellbeing said: “The sports club and community network are at the heart of the Valley, and they continually adapt to its changing environment. This campaign is about celebrating that resilience and encouraging even more people to get involved.”

The campaign will begin in September 2025 with a focus on badminton, featuring the Rossendale Badminton League. Established in 1953, the league runs two divisions with nine clubs and 17 teams, welcoming players of all ages and abilities. Many clubs hold open-door practices during the season, with matches played at venues across the county from Blackburn to Burnley.

The league has a rich history and, in 2023, paid tribute to its president, Peter Wood, a prominent Lancashire player and coach, with a specially commissioned book, Not Bad for a Lad from Haslingden. It also operates a busy junior programme led by coach Yong Chen with support from assistant coaches Nigel, Claire and Arif, drawing young players to The Adrenaline courts each Sunday morning. In addition, a Ladies’ Only badminton group in Haslingden, now run by Rossendale Racquets, has grown to more than 40 active members.

The Sport in the Valley campaign will continue throughout the year, with Rossendale Council highlighting a new sport each month, from football and netball to swimming and running, and sharing the stories of the people, clubs and volunteers who help keep the borough moving.

For more information, visit: rossendalebadmintonleague.co.uk or lancashirebadminton.org.uk.