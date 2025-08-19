'Readymade' homes ready in Chorley

TWO ‘Readymade’ properties featuring a host of extras worth over £60,000 between them are ready for new owners at Redrow’s Eccleston development.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located off Doctors Lane, opposite Eccleston Cricket Club, Woodland Chase will eventually consist of 65 homes from the homebuilder’s sought after Heritage Collection across 7.5-acres.

There is currently one four-bedroom Marlow and one four-bedroom Oxford available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Readymade homes are energy efficient, brand new properties, with a high specification interior chosen by Redrow’s interior designers. The properties are ready to move into straight away, with no onward chain and everything in place, so they’re ideal for buyers who want to move quickly and easily.

A representative image of The Oxford lounge

The Marlow boasts an open plan kitchen/dining area, with a separate lounge, utility and cloakroom. The first floor comprises four double bedrooms, an en-suite to the main bedroom and a family bathroom.

This property comes with £27,980 worth of extras including an upgraded kitchen, quartz worktops, integrated dishwasher, multi-room downlights and flooring throughout. Prices currently start from £465,000.

The Oxford has an open plan kitchen / diner, a cloakroom and utility, plus a separate lounge. Upstairs there are four bedrooms, the main with en-suite and a family bathroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Oxford Readymade property includes an upgraded kitchen with breakfast bar island, quartz worktops, integrated dishwasher, multi-room downlights and flooring throughout, worth £32,290. Prices currently start from £485,000.

A representative image of The Marlow kitchen

Steve Jackson, regional sales director at Redrow, said: “Our Readymade properties are perfect for those who want a stress-free move, as everything is already in place and all the design decisions have been made by the experts.

“These properties are perfectly suited for families or couples looking for a bit more space and what’s more is they include a host of high specification extras chosen by our interior designers. For those with a property to sell, our Help to Sell incentive can support an even smoother move.”

For further information on Woodland Chase visit https://www.redrow.co.uk/developments/woodland-chase-162830 or call the team on 01257 581698.