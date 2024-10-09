Rawtenstall gyratory improvement works begin as part of town centre revitalisation plan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motorists and business advised to plan ahead

Major improvement works are set to begin in Rawtenstall as part of the Rawtenstall Masterplan, a transformative programme aimed at enhancing the town centre and addressing long-standing traffic and infrastructure challenges. The project is supported by a significant £17.9m funding boost from the former Levelling Up Fund, alongside £1.5m from Lancashire County Council and £1.8m contributed by Rossendale Borough Council.

The upcoming works, scheduled from October through to April, will focus on critical areas of the town’s gyratory system, aiming to alleviate congestion and improve traffic flow, safety, and accessibility. These essential improvements will help modernise Rawtenstall’s infrastructure and ensure smoother journeys for residents, visitors, and businesses.

The first phase of work is set to begin mid-October and residents, and business are advised to plan accordingly.

October to December 2024

Tup Bridge Junction – Burnley Road

Works will focus on upgrading crossings and footways, including the installation of a new controlled crossing. The project will also see full signal technology upgrades, linking with nearby signals to improve traffic flow and reduce journey times.

Subway Decommissioning

The subway and adjacent ramps will be filled in, with plans to repurpose the ramp areas and introduce tree planting to enhance the town's green spaces.

January to April 2025

Asda Junction (January to February 2025)

This phase will involve signal technology upgrades and improvements to pedestrian crossings to ensure safer and more efficient travel for both motorists and pedestrians.

Bacup Road Junction (March – April 2025)

The final phase will include significant upgrades to the Bacup Road junction, with some temporary road closures anticipated during construction.

Improvements to junctions and signal technology will be made as part of long term plans to improve journeys and traffic flow through the area. The latest hi tech equipment will be installed at signals in several locations to reduce congestion. Improvements to crossings and footways will also make journeys safer, and the unused subway filled in, with changes benefitting both pedestrians and cyclists.

The timings are subject to contractual arrangements and residents and businesses are encouraged to stay informed and plan their journeys accordingly, with up-to-date information on traffic management and diversions provided on the council’s website and social media channels.