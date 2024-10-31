Pub Award Currently Held in Blackburn is Open for 2025 Entries

An award that celebrates the best pub supporting its community in England, which is currently held in Blackburn is accepting entries for its 2025 event.

The Clifton Arms won the Community Support Hero award in the most recent Community Pub Hero Awards and now other pubs in the region can enter for the 2025 event which is held in front of MPs at the Houses of Parliament.

Pub companies, breweries and local MPs can all enter a pub that they know has done something special in the Blackburn area, whether that’s raising money for good causes, putting on community events, supporting grassroots sports or with an innovative sustainability initiative.

The Clifton Arms won as it is a vibrant community hub, nurturing a sense of community, and empowering a team of volunteers and local businesses to support and sponsor the hub. The local community even paid for landlady Carol to attend the Houses of Parliament for the award ceremony earlier this year. She is proud to support the mental health of people who live nearby the pub and has a policy to always have an open, welcoming door for a chat for everyone.

Tonia Antoniazzi MP, the new Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group, who hosted the event last year, said: “I was honoured to attend the awards last year and meet so many dedicated Publicans and hear about how they support their local communities and know that this year will be incredible as well.”

Pubs in the Blackburn area who have community and charitable activities are now being encouraged to enter themselves into the Community Pub Hero Awards, organized by PubAid in association with the All Party Parliamentary Beer Group and sponsored by Matthew Clark.

Pubs and pub companies across the UK are encouraged to enter one of five categories. The following three categories also have a regional winner from England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland: Community Support Hero which celebrates a pub that truly supports its local area; Community Fundraising Hero for the pub that raises money for charity; Community Regular Hero for an individual who goes above and beyond.

Entries are now open and are free to enter.