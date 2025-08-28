Progress Housing Group supports community cafe in Penwortham

A Penwortham community has been enjoying healthy home-cooked food – thanks to a joint partnership with Progress Housing Group and The Larder.

Progress Housing Group has awarded The Larder £4,625 from its Community Investment Fund to deliver cooking classes, and a community cafe at its independent living scheme, Martinfield, in Penwortham. The project is for six months and will run until the end of October.

The Larder is a social enterprise, based in Preston, promoting healthy, locally sourced food. Volunteers cook the food and local residents pay a small donation to enjoy the food and socialise.

Kay Johnson, from The Larder, said: “There are so many benefits to this as our volunteers learn skills and gain confidence. We have a fantastic team, including some brilliant volunteers from Crossways Adult Disability Day Services in Leyland who are great at chopping vegetables and helping with the washing up.

Volunteers from The Larder prepare food at Martinfield in Penwortham

“It also gives both volunteers and residents a place to chat and meet other people.

“And of course, the local residents can come and enjoy the food. They tell us what they want to eat and we try to get as much fresh, locally grown produce as possible. For example, we have made a vegetable lasagne using courgettes from my garden. For the fruit crumble, we used blackberries that we picked and apples from a tree at Martinfield.

“We cook vegetarian meals, so it is inclusive and keeps the meals affordable.

“We want to thank our volunteers for their support and Progress Housing Group for supporting with funding.”

Diane Nash, Customer Voice Manager at Progress Housing Group, said: “We are really happy to help make projects like this happen through our Community Investment Fund. Bringing people together to share good food and friendly conversation is at the heart of what we do. It is fantastic to see people enjoying themselves, learning new things, and making new friends. We are proud that our support can help create a welcoming and caring community.”

Progress Housing Group can offer funding through its Community Investment Fund for projects that support the communities where it has properties, across Lancashire. For more information visit Funding for community groups and projects | Progress Housing Group (progressgroup.org.uk) or email [email protected].