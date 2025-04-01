Preston woman helped by a ‘Centre for Warmth’ hopes her story will inspire others

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A mother from Preston, who struggled with depression and anxiety, now ‘looks forward to every day’ thanks to support from a local Centre for Warmth.

Wendy Hopkins, 52, is among nearly a quarter of a million people in the North West who have benefited from a programme funded by gas distribution network Cadent.

The concept sees Cadent partner with established community centres nationwide, to assist customers facing fuel poverty and cost-of-living challenges.

Cadent has just announced the opening of its 350th Centre for Warmth, of which 75 are in North West England, where the initiative began just four years ago.

One is Intact Community Centre in Ingol, Preston, where local resident Wendy decided to visit after a family member’s suggestion. The mother of one was out of work (she had previously worked in kitchens for most of her life), feeling isolated by depression and anxiety, and not knowing where to turn for the support she needed.

Since walking through the doors for the first time last summer, Wendy has really seen the benefits of the Centre for Warmth, from saving money on her energy bills to taking advantage of the weekly Food Pantry.

She started volunteering at the centre, up to three days every week, which built up her skills and confidence. She recently learned that she is to be employed as a catering assistant at the centre.

Wendy said: “I’ve learnt so much since I first visited Intact. They’ve supplied me with an electric blanket and slow cooker, which means I’m using less energy at home.

“I’ve also signed up to the Priority Services Register and a carbon monoxide alarm. What’s more, they have supported me with my employment, updating my CV and inspiring me to pursue opportunities in cooking.

“I have now been employed as a catering assistant at Intact’s café with the head chef, David, which has had a really positive impact on my mental health.

“Thanks to the support from Intact, I feel I have come so far. I now look forward to each day and have made so many new friends through the centre.

“Volunteering has also had many benefits, particularly to my mental health, and since working with David six months now, I can honestly say that I’ve never looked back!”

Tina Humphreys, Volunteer Manager at Intact Community Centre, said: “Receiving the funding from Cadent to become a Centre for Warmth has allowed us to provide visitors with vital support, including energy and debt advice, as well as benefit entitlement checks.

"Hundreds of local residents rely on our facilities each week. Through our partnership with Cadent, we have been able to broaden the support we offer and help people navigate the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.”

Paula Steer, Cadent’s Network Director for the North West, said: “Today’s milestone announcement marks a poignant day of reflection for Cadent.

“We are, of course, incredibly proud of the Centre for Warmth programme – which started here in the North West – and all it has achieved. It has helped us reach those most vulnerable in the communities in which we serve, providing much-needed help to nearly a quarter of a million people in the North West.

“However, the programme’s growth should serve as a reminder of how many people are struggling to live independently and safely in their own homes. Throughout the cost-of-living crisis, we have been committed to helping our customers living in the most vulnerable situations and will continue supporting such fantastic causes with our funding from Ofgem.”

New research has highlighted the extent of the cost-of-living crisis in the UK and the continued need for the Centre for Warmth programme. One in four (24%) people living in low-income households feel they are unable to cover their bills, while half (50%) consider themselves to be living in fuel poverty.

One in five (20%) have used a food bank in the past 12 months, with 21 per cent admitting that while they haven’t received any government support in the past, they now feel they need it. Over two fifths (42%) think it is likely that they’ll need support to pay their bills beyond the existing government support currently available.

The need for the Centre for Warmth programme was further highlighted this winter, when below-average UK temperatures were recorded. In January, temperatures averaged just 3°C for the month – a drop of almost one degree on the UK average.

Cadent also saw record numbers of people visiting its centres across the country last winter looking for support.

Find your nearest Centre for Warmth at cadentgas.com/cfw. As well as Intact in Preston, there are also two centres in Chorley.