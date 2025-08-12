Preston site manager recognised by NHBC for raising standards in house building

A site manager from Preston has been recognised as one of the best in the UK after winning a top housing industry award for the second time.

David Mullally, who works for Wain Homes at The Paddocks developmentin Higher Bartle,is celebrating their Pride in the Job 2025 Quality Award from NHBC, the UK’s largest provider of new home warranties and insurance.

Now in its 45th year and widely considered the ‘Oscars’ of the house-building industry, Pride in the Job celebrates site managers’ dedication to raising standards in house building, showcasing best practice and rewarding excellence.

Judging is rigorous, with assessment across six key areas: consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise and health and safety. Thousands of inspections, with meticulous scoring and detailed verifications, have taken place to determine the 450 winners from a field of circa 8,200 sites, representing the top 5% of UK site managers.

Dave Mullally is the site manager at Wain Homes' The Paddocks development in Higher Bartle

Celebrating David’s success, Richard Chamberlain, managing director at Wain Homes North West, said: “This is the second time David has won a Pride in the Job Award, which highlights his consistency in delivering the highest quality of construction site leadership.

“We are immensely proud of David and the whole construction team at The Paddocks and our customers will be delighted their homes are being built by such a skilled and committed team.”

Commenting on the awards, Steve Wood, CEO at NHBC said: “Congratulations to David, who has demonstrated the dedication, passion and leadership skills necessary to deliver new homes to exacting construction quality standards.

“Thousands of outstanding site managers have made their mark on the industry in the 45 years Pride in the Job has been running. This continued focus on excellence is vital to support the Government’s 1.5 million new homes target and to ensure that all housing is built to the quality owners and occupiers should expect.”

Wain Homes site manager Dave Mullally (R) celebrates his Pride in the Job Quality Award with assistant site manager Dan Tattersall

Pride in the Job has five categories: small, medium and large builders, plus multi-storey for projects up to seven storeys and high-rise for projects more than seven storeys.

The Quality Award winners will now go on to compete for Seal of Excellence and Regional Awards in the autumn, with the national Supreme Award winners unveiled in January 2026.