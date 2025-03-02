Preston Orpheus Choir spring concert

Brahms' Requiem - sung in English

What goes around, comes around as the saying goes. The first performance by Preston Oratorio Society (as we were then known) in December 1930 was Brahms' Requiem and in a few weeks' time, on April 5th, not quite 100 years on, we'll perform it again – in English this time (apologies to any purists).