Preston Orpheus Choir spring concert
What goes around, comes around as the saying goes. The first performance by Preston Oratorio Society (as we were then known) in December 1930 was Brahms' Requiem and in a few weeks' time, on April 5th, not quite 100 years on, we'll perform it again – in English this time (apologies to any purists).
Saturday 5th April 2025 – 7.00pm at St Michael and All Angels, Egerton Road, Ashton, PR2 1AJ
MD: Dan Adams
Pianist: Paul Greenhalgh
Soloists: Aimée-Maria Harris (soprano), Connor Cobb (bass)
Adults £12, under 18s £5 - book in advance via the website (www.prestonorpheuschoir.org) or pay on the door – cash, card or contactless (a bit more than the fourpence it cost to get into the original performance – sorry!)
Full details on our website including the complete programme from the 1930 concert.