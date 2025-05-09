Preston Man goes to Blackburn to Welcome Ruth Herbert on her 4,000 mile charity walk

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wai Hong Chan, a civil servant from Preston traveled to Blackburn on Sunday 4th May to join the crowd of people who had gathered to welcome Ruth Herbert, aged 52, who is walking 4,000 miles to raise money for the UK registered charity MAP - Medical Aid for Palestinians. On Day 3 of Ruth’s ‘Big Trek 4 Palestine’ she walked from Longridge to Blackburn. She will walk through 11 countries over the next 6 months, ending her walk in Turkey – the closest she can get to Gaza.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crowds cheered and applauded Ruth as she arrived in Blackburn town centre.

Wai said “I was so impressed with Ruth’s dedication and humanity. Here was someone willing to make a sacrifice - by facing the elements and physical hardship - to achieve an incredible feat, and I could do no less than to meet her on that day”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wai went on to say “I was so inspired by her dedication that I felt compelled to see her off the following day. Once again, I met up with other like minded people to accompany Ruth for a short distance, as far as Royal Blackburn Hospital to give a warm send off, as she continues her walkathon journey. I have so much admiration for Ruth”.

Preparing for Ruth's arrival

Rod Everett, a farmer and member of Lancaster Palestine Solidarity Campaign, walked from Lancaster to Manchester with Ruth, accompanying her on Day 2 through to Day 5 of her trek. After reaching Blackburn on Day 3 he said “We have walked over the hills 22 miles yesterday and today 12 miles into Blackburn with a wonderful reception from local Palestine supporters. Ruth is doing a brilliant job helping to raise much needed funds for Medical Aid for Palestinians. Her focus on helping rather than being a bystander is really appreciated by the Palestinians. I have full admiration for her”.

Ruth set off from her home in Arnside, South Cumbria, on Fri 2nd May. She said “I’ve been completely blown away by the level of support I’ve received during this first week of my walk. Thankyou to everyone who has walked with me, and to everyone who has donated.Its incredible to have already raised over £10,000. I hope to raise lots more along my route”.

On arriving in Hartington, Derbyshire, at the end of Day 7 Ruth said “I have walked 120 miles in the first week of my ‘Big Trek 4 Palestine’. The week has been filled with kindness and enthusiasm and I’ve met the most delightful people, and such a mix of people. Its been a week of positivity, but also a time for people to reflect on how they feel about what is happening in Gaza, and to talk about their grief. Thankyou to everyone who has supported me. Lets make a difference and bring hope to the world by our actions”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruth continues her journey South and will arrive in Dover on Fri 23rd May, Day 22 of her walk. And after reaching mainland Europe she will walk through a further 10 countries to complete her 4000 mile walk.

Ruth Herbert, who is walking 4000 miles for Medical Aid for Palestinians

You can support her fundraising efforts here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/bigtrek4palestine

To follow Ruths progress over the next 6 months you can find her on Facebook and Instagram @bigtrek4palestine