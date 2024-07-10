Preston homelessness charity goes behind the scenes at Amazon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Preston charity that supports people with experience of homelessness has visited the Amazon delivery station in Leyland.

Emmaus Preston is a charity that helps people who have experienced homelessness by providing a home, training, and work opportunities. People supported by the charity help at its three shops in Preston, selling second-hand household goods and furniture.

Amazon Leyland invited the Emmaus Preston team to the delivery station for a series of tours and workshops. This included a session on interview preparations, a session of mock interviews and a number of tours giving an insight into the work done by the team at Amazon in Leyland.

Ryan Moulding, Senior Delivery Station Manager at Amazon in Leyland, said:

“It was a pleasure to have the team from Emmaus Preston on site and provide an insight into day-to-day life here at Amazon in Leyland. We are proud to be supporting this great charity that supports people in our community and look forward to continuing our developing relationship with the Emmaus Preston team.”

Karen Wallis, Deputy Chief Executive at Emmaus Preston, added:

“We had a brilliant time visiting Amazon in Leyland to find out more about what the company does and develop the interview skills of the people Emmaus helps. The team were so welcoming and we’re very grateful for Amazon’s continued support.”

Amazon supports the communities where it operates and has delivered free computer science and STEM education programmes to more than 700,000 students across the UK through Amazon Future Engineer.

Amazon helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good, including more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in partnership with Magic Breakfast. And through its Multibank initiative, co-founded with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown, Amazon has supported more than 200,000 families experiencing poverty, with the donation of more than 2 million surplus essential goods.