Preston dad raises money for mental health and suicide prevention awareness charity

A Preston dad put his best foot forward to raise money for an organisation which works to raise awareness for men’s mental health and suicide prevention.

Kevin Wrenn was among over 100 people who climbed Mount Snowdon in an event organised by Men’s Minds Matter – the only UK organisation dedicated exclusively to men’s suicide intervention and prevention.

He climbed Wales’ highest peak at sunset during Men’s Mental Health Awareness Week, which ran from 9th to 15th June, and raised £400 in the process.

Kevin, who runs his own tutoring business called Conexus Tuition – Preston West and South Ribble, said he was delighted to have been able to raise the money for Men’s Mind Matter, which is a community interest company.

“I was inspired to take part because as a man in my mid-40s, I see how rubbish many of us are at managing our mental health," said the married father of two.

“I also have experience through my personal and professional life of people who have attempted to take their own life, so it’s a subject close to my heart.

“We started climbing at 7pm and didn’t return to base camp until around 12.30am but it was worth all the struggle, and blisters, and to do it alongside members of my own family.”

Kevin says he hopes his walk will help raise awareness among the young people he teaches.

He adds: “Men’s Minds Matters is also there to promote positive mental health and wellbeing among boys so as we provide our tutoring services across Preston, Chorley, South Ribble and wider East Lancashire region, it would be remiss not to try and have a positive influence on the young people, both girls and boys, we support.”

https://conexustuition.co.uk/find-a-class/preston-west-and-south-ribble/

https://www.mensmindsmatter.org