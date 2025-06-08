Preston braves the wet weather to unite against cancer

A total of 2,800 people braved the rain to descend on Moor Park for the 3k, 5k, 10k and Pretty Muddy events.

So far, the events have raised a running total of £144,742 for Cancer Research UK - vital funds which will enable scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer– to bring about a world where everybody lives free longer, better lives, from the fear of cancer.

Now organisers are sending a heartfelt message of thanks to everyone who put their best feet forward as well as their supporters. And they’re appealing for people to make every step count by paying in sponsorship money as soon as possible.

Cancer Research UK spokesperson for the North West, Jemma Humphreys said: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who took part in Race for Life and Pretty Muddy Preston.

“Every year around 44,700 people are diagnosed with cancer in the North West of England. No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for. Sadly nearly 1 in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetime but all of us can support the research that will beat it. We’re proud that Race for Life has had such a positive impact. Every pound raised supports our life-saving work, which has helped double cancer survival in the UK over the last 50 years.

“It was a fantastic day despite the wet conditions, full of emotion, courage, tears, laughter and hope as people celebrated the lives of those dear to them who have survived cancer and remembered loved ones lost to the disease.

“Now we’re asking everyone who took part to return the money they’re raised as soon as possible. Every donation, every pound raised will make a real difference. ”

Since it began in 1994, more than 10 million people have taken part in Race for Life, contributing millions of pounds towards life-saving research.

Cancer Research UK funded scientists led the development of the Human Papillomavirus Virus vaccine, which is expected to prevent almost 90 per cent of cervical cancers in the UK. The charity were a key player in the development of radiotherapy which now benefits millions of cancer patients worldwide.

Cancer Research UK played a leading role in the development of abiraterone - a drug that gives men with advanced prostate cancer more time with their friends and family.

Andy Curran, Chief Executive of Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, said: “We are incredibly proud to continue as headline sponsor for Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, with the opportunity to encourage participation across the country.

“By working to raise funds for life-saving research, we can move towards a future where people live longer and better lives, free from the fear of cancer.”