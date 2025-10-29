Preston-based Greater Lancashire Hospital acquires First Trust Hospital on D'Urton Lane

Gwam Rajiah, Executive Chairman of Greater Lancashire Hospital and Bespoke Healthcare Group.

Greater Lancashire Hospital (GLH) has bought First Trust Hospital in Preston’s D’Urton Lane - including all buildings and equipment - for an undisclosed seven-figure investment.

The First Trust site has already received formal CQC Certificate of Registration under the GLH name meaning it can now provide inpatient services for the first time, while also greatly increasing the volume of outpatient work and diagnostics it undertakes.

Family-owned GLH will use the new site to decrease waiting times for NHS patients throughout the Lancashire area while increasing its private and healthcare insurance provisions. The management team are planning a largescale expansion of services it can offer.

GLH’s healthcare pathway is unique in that patients are seen by some of the UK's top consultants and clinicians from their first appointment, aiding a quicker diagnosis and a shortening of their healthcare journey.

Gwam Rajiah, Executive Chairman of Greater Lancashire Hospital, said: “We’re committed to creating a truly world class hospital that helps forge the future of healthcare for residents and medical professionals in the North West. The CQC Certificate of Registration is the very first step on that road.

“Our new building has 22 beds including 14 en-suite, which means we can now provide patients with overnight stays for the first time.

“It also has two state-of-the-art general anaesthetic operating theatres, which will ensure that even more patients can receive worldclass diagnosis and treatment under the same roof.”

The hospital intends to offer all its existing services from the new D’Urton Lane site as well as a raft of new ones, which will be announced at a later date.

People using NHS England’s Patient Choice Framework will continue to receive their consultations at GLH’s original facility in Preston’s Millennium City Park until the new site becomes fully operational.