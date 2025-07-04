Preston accountant completes 20th Race for Life in mum’s memory

A Preston-based accountancy professional has completed her twentieth consecutive annual Race for Life in Lancashire in memory of her late mum.

Karen Hain is a partner at accountancy and advisory firm MHA and based at the firm’s Preston office on Winckley Square. She also lives in the city, enjoys travelling, reading and Zumba in her spare time, but openly admits running is far from one of her hobbies.

However, when her mum was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2004, Karen decided to complete the Race for Life in Preston, alongside her sister, to raise funds and awareness of the disease. Her mum sadly passed away before the event, and they both completed the race in her memory to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

Aside from 2020, when events were cancelled due to COVID restrictions, she has completed the Race for Life every year since then, either in Preston or Blackpool. She took part in her 20th event, the Blackpool Race for Life, on Wednesday (July 2).

Karen Hain's 20th Race for Life

“I’m stubborn, and I will keep going as long as I am able to,” says Karen. “I’ve got friends and colleagues who have survived cancer, and I like to think some of the money I’ve raised so far has contributed towards treatment which has saved lives.”

Karen estimates she has raised close to £10,000 overall since she began completing the race each year.

Her father has also since passed away from cancer, and she has also lost other friends and family members and says this adds to her determination to continue her annual run.

She adds: “It’s really personal for me. I do not like running and people ask why I keep doing it – but it is for my Mum. I have her in my mind predominantly, as well as Dad and other people who I have lost.”

Karen Hain's 20th Race for Life

Karen has been joined in the Race for Life by various MHA colleagues during the past 20 years, including members of her own team, colleagues from other teams, and partners.

“I also see clients and other business associates when I’m running,” she says. “I run past and people shout, ‘that’s my accountant!’ and they mention it to me when they next see me. I also have colleagues who get in contact each year to ask me if I am running so they can donate, because they have lost someone too.

Race for Life is a series of organised races across the UK run over 3km, 5km, or 10km to raise funds for Cancer Research UK. Over 10 million people have completed the race since it was launched in 1994, raising a total of over £970m for cancer research.

You can donate to Cancer Research UK following Karen’s 20th Race for Life here: Karen's 20th Year Race for Life