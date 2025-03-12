Porsche Centre Preston Hosts First-Ever Symphony Orchestra Concert in a Car Centre

Porsche Centre Preston has hosted the city’s first-ever symphony orchestra concert in a car showroom, welcoming a packed audience of more than 250 for a candlelit concert featuring the newly-reformed Preston Symphony Orchestra.

The event took place on Sunday, 9th March, at the Watery Lane centre, marking the official launch of Porsche Centre Preston’s corporate patronage of the orchestra. Guests were welcomed with a drinks reception before taking their seats among the showroom’s luxury vehicles for a performance by the 60-piece orchestra. The programme featured a mix of classical compositions and popular pieces from stage and screen.

The Preston Symphony Orchestra was founded last year with the aim to restore a permanent orchestral presence in the city after a 50-year absence. Since its formation, it has grown to over 55 musicians and has established regular rehearsals.

Preston Symphony Orchestra performing in Porsche Cetnre Preston

The concert at Porsche Centre Preston represented a milestone in the orchestra’s development, demonstrating strong community and corporate support for the arts in Preston.

Tom Fox, Managing Director at Porsche Centre Preston, said: “It was an unforgettable evening. Seeing the orchestra perform among our cars in a candlelit setting was a truly special moment. We are incredibly proud to support this initiative and bring something unique to Preston’s cultural scene.”

The collaboration between Porsche Centre Preston and the orchestra highlights the role of corporate sponsorship in fostering cultural projects. The event also showcased how unconventional venues can provide fresh opportunities for classical music performances, reaching new audiences and reinvigorating local interest in the arts.

Alexander Roe MBE, marketing and publicity manager for Preston Symphony Orchestra, said: “This was a huge moment for us. Bringing live orchestral music back to Preston after so many years is something we’ve worked incredibly hard for, and to do it in such a stunning and unexpected venue made it even more special. The support from Porsche Centre Preston has been invaluable in making this a reality.”