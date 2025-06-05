Phase one of Harris Quarter public realm improvements in Preston completed

Phase one of the Illuminate and Integrate scheme, a key project in the transformation of the Harris Quarter has been completed, with work on phase two of the project due to start late autumn.

The project has been designed to improve pedestrian and cycle space at a section of Lancaster Road adjacent to the Market Hall and Old Vicarage Road.

The work includes a new pedestrian and cycle-friendly space with high-quality paving, trees, and other features, such as public seating and an expanded, flexible-use space around the market to create opportunities for alfresco dining.

A key feature of the works on Old Vicarage is the installation of ‘Gobo’ lighting which projects moving images onto the pavements, lighting the way to Preston Market but also ‘animating’ the journey from the bus station to Animate, the new £45m+ entertainment and leisure complex due to open to the public in February 2025.

Nick Hague, Cllr Valerie Wise, County Cllr Brian Moore, Chris Hayward, director of development and housing at Preston City Council and John Chesworth.

In October, planning permission was granted for the Illuminate element of the scheme with improved lighting consisting of new and replacement columns, wall, canopy lights, and a mixture of heritage and modern lighting.

Illuminate has also been designed to minimise energy usage, improve the quality of street lighting and make streets feel safer. The lighting improvements extend to additional streets Birley, Earl, Cheapside, and Market Street.

Phase two of the works will focus on Lancaster Road. The public realm works will maintain the existing service and taxi provision, while Lancaster Road between Old Vicarage and Earl Street will be permanently closed to vehicles.

This scheme is being delivered by Maple Grove Developments and Eric Wright Civil Engineering on behalf of Preston City Council, under the Harris Quarter Towns Fund Investment Programme with funding from Towns Fund, Preston City Council and Lancashire County Council.

Preston City Council Cabinet Member for Community Wealth Building, Councillor Valerie Wise, said: “The proposed works are focused on improving the quality of the public spaces and creating safer and better paths between existing spaces and transport hubs such as the bus station. The aim is to encourage footfall and visitors to stay longer into the evening, supporting the Harris Quarter 'as a go-to cultural destination in the city.'

John Chesworth, Chair of Preston Towns Fund Strategic Board, added: "While it may only be a small part of the overall jigsaw, lighting fundamentally impacts place-making. Quite literally, Illuminate will showcase Preston’s fine architecture, promoting the areas of the Harris Quarter while creating an attractive but dynamic lighting scene and encouraging footfall to this area of Preston.”

Nick Hague, project director at Maple Grove Developments, continued, “The scheme has been designed to sympathetically create a contemporary feel to the area without dismissing the heritage of the Harris Quarter. It’ll promote safety and assurance while helping to create a positive ambience.”

Lancashire County Council Cabinet member for economic development and growth, County Councillor Brian Moore, concluded: "We're investing £800k in the city centre and encouraging sustainable transport by improving the links between the bus station and new transformational developments taking place in the Harris Quarter, which gives more options for people to walk and cycle. Making Preston a more attractive place to live and visit helps create new jobs, grow the night-time economy, and create a more vibrant city centre.

"Alongside the recent improvement work on Ringway and Friargate delivered by the county council, we're working closely in partnership to improve the wider city centre and provide people with more options for getting around."