Perry’s Vauxhall Bury Backs Ramsbottom United Junior Football Club’s Under 18s team

Perry’s Vauxhall in Bury has announced its support of Ramsbottom United Junior Football Club’s Under 18s team, by sponsoring the team's new training kit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Young, Dealer Principal at Perry’s Bury, met with Team Manager, Matt Hardman, last week to hand over the training kit that will support the team throughout the upcoming season.

The Under 18s team, which competes in the North West Youth Alliance, operates as a self-funded organisation and had been seeking support for essential training equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Hardman, who has dedicated years to developing young talent with the club, has overseen the team’s continued growth and success.

User (UGC) Submitted

The hardworking manager, also director of The Bacon Factory in Bury, said:“Teams like ours are dependent upon the support of local businesses and so we are extremely grateful to the team at Perry's Vauxhall Bury for their sponsorship and commitment to the club. We hope this is the start of a successful partnership and we are very much looking forward to getting the season going in our new training kit.”

“We were more than happy to help,” said David Young. “And we will be showing our continued support throughout the season both home and away. The new training kit will help the players grow in skill and confidence, and it’d be great if local people and businesses could come along and support them at their recently refurbished pitches at Top Park.”

The dealership’s ongoing support will extend beyond the training kit provision, with plans to attend matches throughout the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ramsbottom United Junior Football Club’s Under 18s team has established itself as a competitive force within the North West Youth Alliance, thanks to the efforts of Matt Hardman and the dedication of the young players.

The team plays at Top Park in Ramsbottom, where recently refurbished facilities provide an excellent venue for local football. The club encourages local residents and businesses to attend matches and support the development of young talent in the area.