Patrick Grant of the Great British Sewing Bee headlines at B Corp Fest at The Wellbeing Farm in Edgworth

Patrick Grant, a beloved judge from The Great British Sewing Bee, is headlining at the upcoming B-Corp Fest - Business as a Power for Good on Thursday, 5 June, at The Wellbeing Farm in Edgworth.

The beloved fashion designer will discuss his personal sustainability journey, joining a host of other prominent people from the green economy.

The Wellbeing Farm in Edgworth, Bolton, is owned by Celia Gaze, founder of the Wellbeing Farm, who was inspired to create the event after becoming one of the very first wedding venues to achieve B Corp certification. Earlier in the year, she attended key climate events, including Anthropy 2025 and ChangeNOW, and now she is bringing together leaders in the green economy, such as Patrick, for this unique event in Lancashire.

B Corp Fest 2025 will feature the renowned judge and fashion designer from Blackburn taking to the stage to discuss the value of clothing and how B Corp status enables businesses to create a positive impact.

The full agenda

He said, “I am local and Celia just approached me and asked me to do it, and I am very excited about it. The Wellbeing Farm is a fantastic venue, and I am delighted to be part of this; B-Corp is very important to me. I am based nearby and passionate about sustainability, having been involved with B Corps for many years, so I thought, why not? “

Patrck founded Community Clothing in 2016 with a simple promise: to make high-quality clothes exclusively in the UK, creating sustainable jobs.

He said: “We have been very successful, creating over 400,000 hours of well-paid, skilled work in British factories with more than 100,000 happy customers.

“We've made a significant difference to many of our factories. Currently, we partner with 52 factories in 41 towns, some of which are crucial employers in their communities.

“Many of these factories have struggled without their biggest customers, so we are proud to support jobs, skills, and heritage crafts through our work.

“At the moment, we are crowdfunding to take the business to the next level, with the desire to create not just millions of hours of work but tens of thousands of new jobs.

“I am also a strong supporter of the local economy, running a factory in Blackburn. I have a longstanding factory that produces super high-quality clothes.

“While many businesses prioritise making a few people rich unethically, my focus is on a business model that shares the value created more equally. The UK used to have an economy that produced clothes designed to last. Nowadays, it seems that everyone opts for fast fashion, leading to a focus on items with a short lifespan.

“My goal is to drastically reduce the environmental impact of what we do while improving the lives of people. The traditional fashion system creates extensive environmental damage and, ultimately, doesn't do any good.

“Working in Savile Row for many years, I worked with the best materials to make clothing built to last a lifetime.

“At Community Clothing, our design process is quite different from most. Rather than engaging in fast fashion, we invest considerable time, sometimes up to two years, into designing garments meant to endure.

“We still sell items from ten years ago, unlike many designers who produce new items within days, only to last for six months.

“We create high-quality, well-fitted, functional, enjoyable, and durable clothing. For instance, we utilise natural materials; the T-shirts we produce are made from recycled materials, and we then recycle them into mattress fillings after use. I am very conscious of buying less, and I encourage others to consider where they spend their money."

Patrick Grant’s Community Clothing supports UK textile makers, and he advocates for change in the fashion industry. His book, LESS, launched in May 2024, quickly became a bestseller.

He says: “You can either support companies that care about the environment, skilled labour, and the local economy or those that do not. Community Clothing produces 100% of our clothes in Britain, unlike many in the fashion industry, which often outsource manufacturing abroad. I have always preferred investing in one good item rather than multiple cheap ones."

Patrick admitted that even as a kid, he would save up for quality purchases.

"Our business aims to change the trajectory of the clothing industry. I believe the fast fashion sector can foster the change many are looking for. At the Wellbeing Farm, I expect to meet people interested in B-Corp, those already on the path or beginning to change their thinking. Attendees will likely be making conscious choices about their consumption, similar to the values I uphold."

As a judge on "The Great British Sewing Bee", he says the BBC programme continues to be well-loved, adding: "It has been a significant part of my life for the last decade. I enjoy producing the show, and I’m proud of our positive impact on how people perceive their clothing. We have plans for the new 10th series, which is set to air soon on the BBC, and we will also be recording Series 11 and Series 12 this autumn."

His advice for aspiring clothing designers? "For anyone entering the fashion world, it's crucial to think about whether their work creates value for both customers and makers, not just wealthy owners. Moving forward, I look forward to continuing my journey with Community Clothing and embracing the opportunities ahead.”

Patrick believes that corporations can shape society, and a movement focused on purpose-led business is changing how commerce works. With just a week until B Corp Fest, now is the time to grab a ticket!

The event aligns with World Environment Day and will feature discussions on new B Corp standards that guide businesses toward sustainability.

The speaker lineup includes: - Dr. Zoe Detko, who will share her journey to Net Zero, Molly Gould, leading an interactive climate card game, Richard Dickson, who will discuss making sustainability accessible, Ian Steel, sharing insights on ethical sourcing.

Workshops will feature Sophie Lee and Caitlin Gill-Graham, while Angela Moran will discuss balancing profit and social responsibility. Local MP Andy MacNae will also attend, while B Lab UK will provide information on B Corp and its local support.

The event invites business owners, CSR leads, and executives passionate about making a difference. Celia says, “B Corp Fest will redefine conferences. It’s about collective action in a lively, festival-style setting.”

Expect engaging activities, networking opportunities, and experiences with alpacas and llamas.

Attendees will receive goody bags. Donations will support the charity One Woman at a Time.

At B Corp Fest, be inspired by businesses prioritising sustainability. Secure your spot now and use 20OFF for a discount.

To book your ticket: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/b-corp-fest-2025-tickets-920696858087