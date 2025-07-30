Paralympic Gold Medallist and Former Royal Engineer Commando to Share Journey of Resilience

Gregg Stevenson will deliver “An Unbreakable Spirit” seminar on movement as medicine and finding strength in adversity at Elite Community Hub CIC in Halliwell, Lancashire.

The inspiring evening is on Monday, 12th August at 7:30pm. The “An Unbreakable Spirit” seminar is a powerful exploration of resilience, recovery, and the transformative power of movement.

Stevenson, from Foulridge in East Lancashire, is a former Royal Engineer Commando who lost both legs whilst serving in Afghanistan. His journey from the depths of mental health struggles to Paralympic success offers a compelling testament to the human capacity for recovery and growth.

After his life-changing injuries, Stevenson found himself battling addiction, identity crisis, and severe mental health challenges. At his lowest point, feeling disconnected and adrift, he began rebuilding his life one step at a time – starting with movement. Through discipline and determination, he progressed from basic gym sessions to elite athletic performance, ultimately achieving Paralympic gold whilst becoming a passionate mental health advocate.

Gregg Stevenson

During the seminar, Stevenson will share his insights on why movement serves as medicine for body, mind, and soul. He will address experiencing addiction without being defined by it, building resilience when facing overwhelming odds, taking calculated risks and embracing uncertainty, and discovering strength through authentic self-expression.

“This isn’t a motivational talk — it’s a real conversation for anyone starting out on a journey,” explains Stevenson. “If you’ve ever felt lost, stuck, or like your past defines you - this one’s for you.”

The event reflects Elite Community Hub CIC’s mission to provide meaningful programmes and support within the Halliwell community. The organisation continues to create opportunities for local residents to engage with inspiring speakers and transformative content.

For more information about the event and Elite Community Hub CIC’s programmes, visit https://www.elitecommunityhub.org.uk