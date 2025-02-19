Outstanding Lakeland property on the market for £4.5 million

An outstanding stone-built detached Lakeland property is on the market with a guide price of £4.5 million.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parrock Cross was built in 1923 by renowned local builders G H Pattinson and extended and totally refurbished in 2021.The property, situated on the outskirts of Bowness in a quiet location off the Crook Road, is set in just under two acres of private gardens and grounds, adjoining open fields with countryside and fell views.“Iconic properties of this type and appeal rarely come on to the market,” said Mike Graham, manager of Hackney & Leigh’s Windermere sales office, who is handling the sale.“

This exceptional property is arguably one of the finest homes in the area and is a perfect haven for those seeking a refined lifestyle amid breathtaking natural beauty.”The accommodation comprises more than 7,500 square feet with four reception rooms, six bedrooms and five bath/shower rooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Highlights include a grand hallway and spacious living areas bathed in natural light, thanks to large windows that offer captivating views of the surrounding landscape.At the heart of the home is a modern kitchen and dining area, equipped with top-of-the-line appliances.

The reception hall at Parrock Cross

Sliding doors open to the rear patio and lawn, ideal for dining and gatherings in the tranquil gardens.For those who love to entertain, the ground floor includes a cinema room, perfect for movie nights, and a separate entertainment/drawing room with bar and fireplace.Upstairs there are six generously sized bedrooms.The property benefits from a sound surround system and underfloor heating, as well as double glazing and concealed lighting.

Outside there is a detached four-bay car garage, a gated driveway with plenty of parking and a separate two-bedroom annexe. There are front and rear seated patios and lawns with hot tub, sauna and a summer house.

For those who enjoy golf and boating, Parrock Cross is convenient for Windermere Golf Club, Windermere Marina Village and the lake. There is immediate access from the front gate to many delightful Lakeland walks.