Ormskirk School theatre production shortlisted for national awards

Staff and students at Ormskirk School are celebrating the success of a recent school production after being shortlisted for six different national theatre awards.

Ormskirk School, a member of the Endeavour Learning Trust, put on a production of The Addams Family featuring an 83-person strong cast made up of all year groups across the school.

Directed by Sarah Simm and Paula Carter, who oversee the Drama department at Ormskirk, and with a creative team consisting of staff, former students, and community volunteers, the show took place in front of repeated sold-out crowds and to multiple standing ovations over four nights.

Due to the quality of the production, Ormskirk School welcomed special guests from The National School Theatre Awards (NSTA). Following the production, they nominated The Addams Family for six separate categories, including:

Best MusicalBest Actress in a Musical- Daisy C (Wednesday)Best Actress in a Musical- Hazel J (Morticia)Best Actor in a Musical- Luca P (Gomez)Best EnsembleOutstanding Contribution- Emily M.

Ormskirk also welcomed guests from The National Operatic and Dramatic Association (NODA) and are eagerly anticipating the NODA nominations at the end of the calendar year.

The Addams Family is a musical comedy licensed under Theatrical Rights Worldwide.

Sarah Simm, Associate Assistant Headteacher and Teacher of Drama at Ormskirk School, said:

“We are so incredibly proud of our young people who have worked extremely hard to put a professional standard performance together in just 6 weeks. The arts provide such rich experiences for young people, and they learn so much more than performing; communication skills, forming relationships, collaborative skills, organisation and self-esteem to name but a few.

“Our annual musical is such a special event in our calendar as students from different year groups with different hobbies and interests all come together as one with the shared goal of creating something spectacular and every year they do! We are thrilled with the feedback we have received as our performing arts company are so worthy of their nominations. We are so pleased their efforts have been recognised.”

John Burnham, Headteacher at Ormskirk School, said:

“Our students have been exceptional and the feedback we have had has been incredible. I would like to thank the students and the dedicated, hardworking and talented staff involved in creating this production. The show is a real whole school community event involving over 80 students from year 7 to year 13 and several ex-students and friends of the school.”