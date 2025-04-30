OnPath Energy’s North West onshore wind farms meet annual power needs of almost 19,000 homes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The two North West onshore wind farms owned and operated by renewable energy firm OnPath Energy produced enough electricity last year to meet the average annual electricity needs of almost 19,000 homes - or a city the size of Lancaster.

The Armistead Wind Farm, which sits to the east of the M6 between junctions 36 and 37 in south Cumbria, and the Heysham South Wind Farm generated over 54,700 MWh of electricity between them during the 12 months to the end of 2024.

And by doing so, they displaced the equivalent annual carbon dioxide emissions from the electricity supply network of around 7,600 petrol cars.

The six-turbine Armistead Wind Farm led the way by generating more than 31,300 MWh of green electricity in 2024, with the three-turbine Heysham South site producing almost 23,400MWh during the same period.

As part of the company’s OnPath Together development approach, the two wind farms also delivered combined revenues of more than £29,500 during 2024 to their respective community benefits funds, which provide financial support for projects being undertaken by groups and good causes in their surrounding communities.

Recent funding recipients include the Heysham Jubilee Institute, the Hutton Harmonies community choir, St Stephen’s Church in New Hutton and the Greenfingers community allotment project in Heysham.

The Armistead and Heysham South benefits funds have so far received more than £323,000 in total during the wind farms’ operational lifetime, while the company’s portfolio of onshore wind farms generated over £760,000 in total for their community benefits funds in 2024 alone.

Owned by Brookfield Asset Management, which manages the world’s largest net zero transition fund, OnPath Energy is already one of the UK onshore renewable energy sector’s leading owner/operators and is aiming to invest around one billion pounds in clean energy projects across the UK over the next five years.

Richard Dunkley, CEO at OnPath Energy, says: “Our Heysham South and Armistead Wind Farms have been operating successfully for many years and generate considerable amounts of renewable electricity for our homes, schools, hospitals and businesses.

“Our commitment to delivering substantial amounts of funding for community improvement projects across the area remains as strong as ever, with the dedication and creativity of the many groups we support every year always being hugely impressive.

“Our community-focused approach will amplify the difference we can make to a net zero future for the UK and will help to lower consumer bills in the long term, improve the UK’s energy security and deliver a just transition that is fair and inclusive for everyone.”

Brookfield Asset Management is one of the world’s largest publicly traded platforms for renewable power and sustainable solutions, with over 35,000 megawatts of installed renewable energy capacity worldwide, equivalent to the UK’s onshore wind, offshore wind and hydroelectricity capacity.