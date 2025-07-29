Old Boots, New Dreams: Supporting Participation in Community Football through Equipment Donation

Rossendale Works, an employability and skills project established by Rossendale Borough Council and Active Lancashire, has launched a new campaign to improve access to sport and wellbeing for local residents.

The ‘Old Boots, New Dreams’ campaign aims to collect 50 pairs of new or lightly used football boots to help people in Rossendale participate in the project’s weekly Football Works sessions. The initiative is part of a wider effort to remove practical barriers that may prevent individuals from getting involved in physical activity.

Launched in 2018, Rossendale Works was designed to support individuals in moving towards employment, education, or training. Its innovative approach combines employability guidance with physical activity and wellbeing support, helping people build confidence, resilience, and routine.

The Football Works session is held every week at Marl Pits Leisure Centre, the 11-a-side football sessions are open to adults of all abilities and backgrounds. The sessions are free to attend and provide a positive, welcoming space to improve mental wellbeing, social interaction, and physical health. Crucially, they also act as a gateway into further tailored support from Rossendale Works, including training, skills development, and job-search assistance.

Danny Thomas, Employability and Support Officer at Rossendale Works, said that,

“The Football Works session gives people structure, helps them feel part of something, and opens the door to further support when they’re ready. But we know that for some, not having the right gear – especially boots – can be a real barrier.

“That’s why we launched ‘Old Boots, New Dreams’. It’s a simple idea with real impact. By donating a pair of boots, you’re not just giving someone equipment, you’re giving them an opportunity to connect, grow, and move forward.”

Rossendale Works is encouraging individuals, sports clubs, and local businesses to support the campaign by donating new or gently used football boots, which will be given directly to participants who need them. Rossendale Works has also created a Just Giving page where individuals can make monetary contributions toward the campaign.

The sessions have proven especially valuable for people facing social isolation or mental health challenges, and has also recently began welcoming refugees and asylum seekers as part of its inclusive approach to community wellbeing.

To find out more or to make a donation, visit this link.

To find out more about the support on offer from Rossendale Works, or to make a referral, email [email protected].