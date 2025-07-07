North West punches above its weight in Private Business Awards 2025 shortlist

Perspectives Financial Group, Pets Choice and Hakim Group are amongst the Lancashire businesses shortlisted at the inaugural Private Business Awards 2025, sponsored by BDO.

Eleven of the 65-strong shortlist places were won by North West companies across categories including Private Business, Family Business, Scale Up, CEO, CFO and VC/PE backed Business of the Year.

The awards celebrate the UK’s most dynamic private mid-sized businesses, recognising innovation, leadership and the vital role these organisations play in driving economic growth.

Across ten categories, businesses from financial & professional services, retail, manufacturing, tech & media, not-for-profit and life sciences are represented from regions across the UK.

Angela Cross, Partner at BDO LLP, the sponsor of the Private Business Awards, said: “The UK’s mid-market is at the heart of the economy, consistently delivering growth, innovation and employment even in challenging times; yet all too often mid-sized businesses go unrecognised and sit in the shadow of the UK capital markets.

“We wish all those shortlisted across all categories our sincere congratulations on the achievement. To make the shortlist is fantastic recognition and firmly shines the spotlight on the ambitious businesses and leaders excelling in their fields of expertise.”

With hundreds of outstanding entries submitted to the Private Business Awards, the judging panel faced an exceptionally tough task in selecting the shortlists; reaching this stage is a mark of distinction.

Judges now have the even more difficult task of selecting the winners in each of the ten award categories, which will be announced at a Gala Dinner in London on 11 September 2025.

For more details on the BDO Private Business Awards 2025 and the full shortlist, visit https://www.privatebusinessawards.co.uk/#shortlist

Full list of shortlisted companies in the North West:

Club L Alpine Fire Engineers Limited Perspective Financial Group Pets Choice Hakim Group VOGUE Sourcing Limited Timpson Limited