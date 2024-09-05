North West Fund Manager announces senior promotion

Fund Manager FW Capital is celebrating the promotion of Steve Molyneux. Steve has been promoted to Senior Investment Executive and will continue to support SMEs across Lancashire and the North West.

This promotion signals FW Capital’s commitment to investing in its future talent and rewarding high-performing individuals. It also comes at a key point in the firm’s support for SMEs using the new £75 million NPIF II – FW Capital Debt Finance fund, part of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II (NPIF II) on behalf of the British Business Bank.

Based in FW Capital’s Preston office, Steve has been following FW Capital’s ‘Career Path’ programme which delivers a structured approach for staff to gain relevant experience and future progression. Steve joined FW Capital in 2023 and has worked in the banking sector for over 26 years as a Relationship Manager for both RBS and Handelsbanken.

Loz O’Connor, FW Capital Fund Manager said: “Supporting colleagues to develop and progress in their career is something we are passionate about at FW Capital. Investing in our talent is vital for future success which is why we developed the Career Path Programme. It is designed to empower our staff to be decision makers and encourage their professional development. Steve is a valued team member and plays a critical role in helping local businesses to obtain finance. He should be congratulated for reaching the next stage in his career.”

Steve Molyneux, FW Capital

Steve Molyneux, Senior Investment Executive at FW Capital said: “Since joining FW Capital last year I’ve worked with a variety of North West based businesses to assist them with growth funding. It’s a rewarding and important role, and with the recent launch of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II, I’m looking forward to helping more ambitious Lancashire and North West SME’s realise their potential, creating new jobs and boosting the local economy.”

The £660m Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II (NPIFII) covers the entire North of England and provides loans from £25k to £2m and equity investment up to £5m to help a range of small and medium sized businesses to start up, scale up or stay ahead.

The Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II aims to build on the success of the initial fund, with the purpose of driving sustainable economic growth by supporting innovation and creating local opportunity for new and growing businesses across the North of England.

The Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II will increase the supply and diversity of early-stage finance for the North’s smaller businesses, providing funds to firms that might otherwise not receive investment and help to break down barriers in access to finance. FW Capital will provide debt finance options from £100,000 to £2million to businesses based in the North West of England.