NEW SABDEN POSTMISTRESS, HELPED BY THE BANK OF DAVE, ATTENDS PREMIER OF NEW FILM ABOUT THE PIONEERING BANKER

Sabden Post Office has a new postmistress, Stefanie Dalglish, who has received help from Lancashire legend Dave Fishwick, who set up Bank of Dave, a pioneering community bank.

Stefanie and her son Jasper, aged 20, took on the business on 5 November but they were short of funds for necessary improvements and for retail stock.

Dave Fishwick, a self-made millionaire, who lives locally, popped into Sabden Post Office just after Stefanie had just taken over as postmistress. They got chatting about her new role and they ended up brainstorming some ideas to improve the business.

Dave had just done a television interview that day about how he was helping people in his community with affordable loans with his Burnley Savings & Loans (Bank of Dave). This led to Stefanie getting a loan to buy retail stock and a facelift for the shop.

New-look Sabden Post Office

Stefanie just had time to spruce up the shop, now called Sabden Village Nook Post Office, before the busy Christmas period. This is the most lucrative time of the year, when footfall is greatest, so they wanted the shop at 15 Whalley Road, Sabden, BB7 9DZ, looking good

The hardworking mother and son had done a good clean-up of the whole store upon arrival. Then with extra funds they bought extra stock to sell, including a ballon range as Stefanie had a successful balloon business in Australia. They also concentrated on improving the shop front. This made a big difference, creating a good first-impression and villagers could immediately see a noticeable change.

The new-look shop front with beautiful window displays made the shop look more inviting. The witch outside ties in with the area’s famous connection with the Pendle witch. Stefanie has embraced the local folk lore, making little worry witches for sale. Her sister is a felt artist and also makes crafts for the shop.

Customers also receive a warm welcome from Stefanie and Jasper, which boosts business.

Postmistress Stefanie Dalglish with Dave Fishwick and Stefanie and Dave is Nicolette Porter Dickinson from Pendle Narrowboats

Stefanie then had a lovely invite from Dave and his wife, Nicky, to attend the premier of Bank of Dave 2: Loan Ranger film, at the start of January.

This was ahead of the film which has just appeared on Netflix, which is already proving a big hit. This sequel looks at affordable loans that his bank can provide a community compared with pay day loan companies with exorbitant interest rates.

This was a follow-on to the Bank of Dave biographical comedy-drama based on the real-life experiences of Dave Fishwick, from Burnley. It follows the story of his struggles to set up a community bank to help the town's local businesses to thrive. To do so, he had to battle London's elite financial institutions and compete for the first banking licence in more than 150 years. This was one of the most watched films on Netflix in 2023.

Stefanie, who also was born in Burnley, is very grateful for the loan from the Bank of Dave, which made vital initial improvements to her shop possible. Stefanie has other ideas to boost business and is planning another loan from the Bank of Dave

Sabden Postmistress Stefanie Dalgish outside refurbished branch with Dave Fishwick

Sabden postmistress, Stefanie Dalglish, said: “I was born in Burnley, but I’d been living in Australia for 23 years. I returned to England with my sons when my sister Lauren fell ill.

“I’d been looking to decided what to do when I heard about the opportunity to take on Sabden Post Office and shop. We really wanted to buy it. The previous owner, Stacey Shipston who had originally wanted to leave in March, but kindly waited for us to sell our home in Australia. She had had other offers, but it was important to Stacey and her family that the new owners wanted to operate a shop and Post Office.

“We then needed more money to invest into improvements in the business. That’s when

Dave came to the rescue – and the loan made a big difference.

Tapping into Pendle witch folk lore

“Both Dave and Nicky, who are customers, have been very helpful. They wanted to assist me so that I could afford to invest into the Post Office and shop to keep this much-needed business for the community. Their advice will help make the shop financially viable. Dave put me in touch with a financial advisor and an accountant.

“They have been very kind - it was great to have been invited to the film premiere. It was very exciting. We had a great time. I love the work that Dave is doing for Burnley, not just for his work in the financial world again pay day loan sharks and helping small business like mine but also giving the people of Burnley something to be proud of. It was wonderful watching the sequel, for the landscapes and buildings and every time Burnley was mentioned it felt exciting. Such a great effort from Netflix.

“I had settled in Australia, and now my lifestyle has completely changed, but I’m really enjoying it. I never imagined having a Post Office but it all fits so perfectly, I am just up the road from my other sister Lesley and her family. It’s great to have my own shop and Jasper working alongside me. We are people people – we love chatting to the customers and being at the heart of this community.

“Now that the busy Christmas period is out of the way we will continue to see what other improvements we can make, including adding a coffee machine.

“We will continue to spread the word about the services that we provide. With so many bank branch closures, Sabden Post Office is the local bank. People can do their personal and business banking as well as paying bills and getting their foreign currency, so we provide essential services all year round including sending mail, home shopping returns and where people can pick up parcels.”

“Dave’s first rule in business is ‘don’t lose money’ and I knew I had to make the hard decision to stop selling and delivering news papers’ and I’m sorry that this has upset some people, but it made financial sense to stop them to help my business overall.”