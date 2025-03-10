New membership community platform for Lions fans in Lancashire

British & Irish Lions rugby fans in Lancashire can enjoy a new membership community platform.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the 2025 tour of Australia around the corner, British & Irish Lions are on a drive to boost fan engagement with a brand new, completely bespoke engagement platform that rewards loyalty and drives interaction between the fans and the club, delivered by tech-led sports experts Fourth Wall.

A first in sport, and available to fans across Lancashire, the new Lions Rugby Club platform delivers a comprehensive solution to global fan interaction allowing supporters to interact with one another online and in real time from wherever they are in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The platform brings everyone together in one place for the first time to create a new international community of like-minded fans, where they can build groups, share content and consume everything the British & Irish Lions have to offer.

The new membership community platform from Fourth Wall.

The platform provides a deep understanding of fan data from the point of sign up, where it profiles their interests and how they consume sport, allowing the club to deliver meaningful and relevant content.

In addition to the social interaction features, community members will be able to create and share their own content, chat privately, consume a library full of exclusive editorial and video content, take part in challenges, access a range of incredible competitions, buy priority access event tickets, and receive discounts on Lions merch.

Further encouraging fans to engage and return, community members will earn points for any interactions across the platform via the built-in loyalty and rewards technology, which can be used to add gamification thanks to leaderboards and level-up functionality, whilst also enabling fans to redeem rewards against a whole host of benefit add-ons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the tour draws closer, the platform will open up with further tech features, such as live maps which will not only allow fans to add their own pre-match meet locations, but also drive supporters to official fan villages, events, member bars and pop-up stores during the 1888 Cup in Dublin and the test matches in Australia. A key feature of the live map is the check-in functionality which rewards the fan with loyalty points every time they visit official Lions locations.

The new platform has been conceived and created by the sports tech experts at Fourth Wall, who have spent many years working with major sports organisations to understand and overcome the unique problems and challenges faced when it comes to engaging fans while retaining complete brand direction and control.

Creative director at Fourth Wall, Steve Hartley, said: “With thousands of fans from different parts of the globe expected to travel to Australia to watch the British & Irish Lions take on a number of different teams across the country over the course of the tour, an integrated and inclusive solution to fan engagement was needed that brought all supporters together in one place, giving them the ability to interact with one another whilst consuming a whole host of information and content.

“We specialise in developing bespoke membership propositions and tech solutions for sporting organisations and understood exactly what was needed. It has been fantastic to work on this project and deliver this solution for British & Irish Lions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ensuring the Lions Rugby Club community remains on brand and is a fun and safe space for users of all profiles, ages and demographics, all content on the portal will be monitored using a blend of powerful Ai tools and human moderation.

Working with more than 50 sports clubs and federations across the UK and worldwide, Fourth Wall provides a full suite of services and systems to maximise fan engagement and reduce administration, delivered by a team with huge experience in the world of sports, and all underpinned by technology.