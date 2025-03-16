National Conscious Day launch with charity networking event and llama trek

On Thursday, March 13, a unique networking event formed the soft launch of the world's first Conscious Day at the Wellbeing Farm in Edgworth, Bolton.

The event included a llama trek so like-minded individuals could converse, generate ideas, and forge connections while enjoying the fresh air.

Following the trek, participants continued their discussions over breakfast. All proceeds from the event supported the charity One Woman at a Time.

The gathering was more than just networking; it focused on wellbeing, community, and fostering meaningful relationships as Celia launched National Conscious Day.

Celia began the first Conscious Day movement so businesses, schools, and individuals could slow down and reflect on what truly matters.

She encourages everyone to make a “hope pledge,” committing to one action that can make a positive difference that can positively impact their health, the community and the planet.

Individuals can engage in sustainability pledges, support ethical brands, volunteer, or share their impact stories.

Businesses are encouraged to showcase their sustainability initiatives and kickstart green projects with their teams.

Communities and schools can host workshops, clean-up initiatives, or awareness campaigns promoting sustainability.

Celia left the NHS after suffering burnout and established The Wellbeing Farm in Lancashire, featuring llamas as the main attraction.

The farm is known for hosting creative, sustainable weddings, is B Corp certified, and features bow-tie wearing llamas.

Celia aims to inspire others across the UK to make mindful decisions, particularly businesses during National B Corp Month this month.

She shared: “For me, Conscious Day is about creating a moment to pause, reflect, and make better choices—personally, in business, and for the world. We live in a fast-paced world where acting without thinking is easy. Conscious Day reminds us that every decision has an impact."

The concept for Conscious Day emerged during her time in Kenya with the charity One Woman at a Time.

She believes fate led to her meeting the founder of the charity Jean Anderson, from Morecombe. They first encountered each other over a misparked car at Love Fest at the farm.

"Someone had parked their car at the farm in the wrong place, partly blocking an entrance. I kept preparing the car registration and Jean came to claim the car, so that was our first encounter.

"A few weeks later, she saw an advert for a charity trekking event, saw that it supported Jean's charity, and got in touch.

“After registering and paying my deposit, I looked to see what charity the trek was supporting. I said I'd like to learn more and thought the charity sounded familiar. Then I had a flashback moment. I realised that the charity was for One Woman At A Time and then recalled, in almost embarrassment, my first encounter with Jean over her car parking!

“I decided to bite the bullet and call her. Two hours later, I got off the phone, listened to Jean's fantastic story, and vowed to help her.

“I decided to meet Jean in Morecambe, and when I arrived, I saw that she was running this amazing charity from her home with hardly any administrative help. The bookkeeping was behind, the person helping her with marketing was sadly experiencing a stage four brain tumour, and Jean needed to write an Impact Report as the charity's status on the Charity Commission website was showing an overdue alert in terms of reporting. She asked me if I could help her by becoming Chairman of her charity.

“To be honest, I'd never been a chair person before, and I wasn't sure what was expected, so I agreed to help out temporarily and created an impact report for charity.

But as she became more involved, she felt compelled to go Africa to help out herself. She said, “I fell in love with the Pokot community and vowed to do more to help.

“While in Kenya, a young girl confidently approached me, arm outstretched, and said, “My name is Nelly, and I’m pleased to meet you.'

"Intrigued, we invited her for tea to hear her story. We told her to turn up at 8 am and each morning, she made it. Nelly is 19 years old. She has nine sisters and two brothers. Her mother is paralysed, and her father has passed away. She already has two young children—aged four and three—after being abandoned by a man who promised to help her.

“To survive, she’s been working as a hawker, selling onions, mangoes and tomatoes on the street. It’s a dangerous and unreliable way of working. But what struck me most was her dream. Nelly wanted to open her store to sell maize and dry goods year-round. When I asked her more about it, she gave the most polished “Dragon’s Den”-worthy pitch I’ve ever heard.

“She confidently explained her sales strategy, profit margins, and customer base in English. This was a born entrepreneur. She had the vision, the confidence, and the experience. All she needed was the opportunity. She also had savings and gave her mother money daily to look after her kids while she went to work.

“Having spent days interviewing girls as part of the One Woman At A Time programme, whose lives had been transformed due to a sponsor, I felt compelled to do something to help.

“Nelly is now a female business owner. I loaned her the money for six months rent in a locked unit. I also purchased a custom-made shop counter with a chair, the equipment she needed, and enough maize to start her business. For a fraction of the typical costs of setting up a business, Nelly’s dream has come true.

When I asked Nelly what she would call her shop, she responded, ‘Neema Shop.’ I looked it up…

“Neema” is a Swahili name meaning “grace” or “blessing.” In the context of a shop, “Neema Shop” likely signifies a store that embodies these qualities and aims to provide a positive and welcoming experience for its customers.

“Nelly’s determination and entrepreneurial spirit will ensure her success. Helping someone like Nelly realise her dream is one of the most fulfilling things I’ve ever done. It reminded me of the power of confidence, vision, and opportunity.

“Sometimes, it doesn’t take much to transform someone’s life—it just takes action."

Jean shared her powerful story at the networking event about why she started One Woman at a Time, which helps women to escape from female genital mutilation.

At the event, Jean Anderson, the founder of One Woman at a Time, which the proceeds supported, shared how she ignited her mission through a transformative experience in Kenya.

Jean's vision for her charity was inspired by her experiences as a midwife in Africa during the 1990s, where she witnessed female genital mutilation (FGM). After helping a woman named Margaret in West Pokot who sadly died in childbirth, Jean vowed to protect Margaret's daughters from FGM. This commitment evolved into the charity she founded to support affected women.

Through joint efforts, Celia and Jean aim to promote awareness of FGM and empower women in vulnerable situations, helping them to make conscious choices.

Both Celia and Jean's inspiration from Kenya reinforces the impact one person can have and how small actions can lead to significant change.

As the founder of The Wellbeing Farm, a B-Corp Certified event space, Celia also serves as chair of One Woman At A Time and continues to raise vital funds for this charity.

Find out more at https://consciousday.co.uk/

