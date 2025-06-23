My Nawaab launches photo competition - 'My Manchester, My Nawaab' - to celebrate the soul of the city

Manchester’s long-established Levenshulme desi dining destination, My Nawaab, has launched a photography competition to celebrate artistic talent and culture across the city.

Launched in June, the 'My Manchester, My Nawaab' competition invites talented photographers across the city to pick up their cameras and capture the culture, heritage and history that embodies Manchester. There are two categories to enter -professional and amateur.

Entrants can submit a photo of their favourite Manchester moments or locations - whether it’s a quiet corner of Levenshulme, a vibrant event in Piccadilly Gardens or the beauty and bustle of the Northern Quarter - the competition is all about celebrating the city through the lens of heritage, history and community.

The winner of each category will receive a sumptuous buffet dinner for two at My Nawaab, the perfect way to celebrate their talent. In addition, the best images will be featured in a pop-up gallery displayed inside the restaurant throughout August.

Shama Rahman, My Nawaab Head Chef, said: “Our restaurant has always been more than just a place to eat, it’s where generations of families, friends and communities can gather together for a celebration or for an annual get together. This competition reflects that and is about showcasing the heritage and the soul of this great city.

“Manchester is full of culture, history and creativity that deserves to be captured through a lens. We look forward to seeing the entries to the competition as we celebrate the beauty of Manchester’s communities.”

Photographers can submit their entry via email to [email protected] sharing their image, name, contact details, professional or amateur category and photo caption along with the subject line ‘My Manchester, My Nawaab Competition’. Or via feed post on Instagram, tagging @mynawaab and using the hashtag #MyManchesterMyNawaab and #Professionalphotography or #AmatuerPhotography. Photos taken must be original and must be taken within Greater Manchester.

The deadline for entries is Friday, July 18, with the winners of the two categories and top photos that will be on display announced by the end of the month. For full T&Cs please visit the My Nawaab Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/mynawaab/

The competition will be judged by Shama Rahman, My Nawaab Head Chef.