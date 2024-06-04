Move in a flash: Lancashire developer highlights homes ready to move into

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

House hunters searching for a brand-new home but don’t want to wait are being directed towards the range of properties available at Barratt Homes’ Lancashire developments.

Firstly, situated on Rossendale Road in Burnley, the three bedroom Birchmoor at Plot 83 at Brun Lea Heights is ideal for growing families or those looking for a little extra space, and is priced at £236,000.

The Birchmoor offers would-be buyers an airy open-plan kitchen and dining room with garden views on the ground floor, adjacent to a living room which is ideal for the entire family to relax and unwind after a long day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first floor features two single bedrooms at the rear of the house that provide ample space for a combination of a guest room, children’s room or home office. The family bathroom separates the main bedroom that can be used entirely as a space for hobbies, allowing the ideal separation from the working-from-home lifestyle.

BM - A typical Barratt Homes street scene in Lancashire

Next, there are two homes ready to move into at Rogerson Gardens in Whittingham – the Moresby at Plot 36 and the Ellerton at Plot 247, both of which offer three bedrooms and are priced at £239,000 and £210,000 respectively.

The Moresby is a detached home with two parking spaces and a stunning rear garden. On the ground floor, a central hallway runs directly between a spacious lounge and an open-plan kitchen and dining room, and is rounded off with additional storage space.

Upstairs, a main bedroom with an en suite, a double bedroom and a single bedroom offers ample room for the children, to host guests, or to create a dedicated home office or hobby room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The semi-detached, three bedroom Ellerton offers a sociable open-plan living space. Inclusive of a spacious lounge, cloakroom and a dining area which boasts French doors opening out onto the garden, the popular properties have proven to meet the demands of modern living.

BM - A typical street scene at Brun Lea Heights in Burnley

Finally, house-hunters looking to buy in Blackburn need look no further than Bernets Nook. Located on Brokenstone Road, a number of four bedroom Woodcote style homes are available to move into now, as well as a four bedroom Ashburton at Plot 11, making it the ideal development for anyone looking for some extra space.

With three storeys for buyers to play with, the Woodcote offers a plethora of room. On the ground floor, residents can find a spacious kitchen and open plan lounge which offers a great space for both relaxing and entertaining.

Upstairs, the first floor showcases two double bedrooms, a single bedroom, and the family bathroom. The single offers the flexibility to be transformed into the perfect office space, play area or a dedicated space for hobbies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main bedroom can be found on the second floor accompanied by an en suite and dressing area, ideal for those looking for a private and relaxing space.

The homes also come with a range of offers available to make the purchasing experience easier and more affordable. Each home is available with Part Exchange, which allows Barratt Homes to purchase a previous property for market value in order to avoid chains or, alternatively, deposit contributions are available instead.

Alan Watt, Head of Sales at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “We have a number of picturesque, high-quality developments throughout Lancashire, and for those looking to make a move sooner rather than later, the available homes at Brun Lea Heights and Rogerson Gardens are just the ticket.

“To find out more about the homes and the offers available at each development, we encourage potential buyers to visit our Sales Advisers to find out more.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information about the properties that the housebuilder is building across the county, call the sales team on 033 3355 8474 or visit the website at Barratt Homes in Lancashire.

ENDS

NOTES TO EDITORS

1. For further information about Barratt Homes please contact Callum James on 0116 247 1777 or [email protected]

2. Barratt Homes is part of Barratt Developments PLC, a FTSE100 company

Barratt was awarded a maximum five star rating for the 15th consecutive year in the 2024 Home Builders Federation Customer Satisfaction Survey