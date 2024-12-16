Market Place Bolton Celebrates Success with Exciting New Store Openings

Market Place in Bolton is proud to celebrate a remarkable wave of success and transformation, further cementing its reputation as one of the North West’s premier shopping destinations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the past six months, the centre has achieved significant milestones with the opening of five major new stores, spanning over 33,000 square feet and creating more than 200 jobs for the local community. The latest arrivals - Deichmann, The Works, Card Factory, Primark, and Muffin Break - are bringing fresh energy and variety to the shopping experience, delighting visitors and strengthening the centre’s appeal. In addition, November saw the arrival of two new independent stores, Dr & Herbs and Belles of Bolton, further enriching the centre’s diverse retail offering. With more exciting additions in the pipeline, Market Place continues to enhance its vibrant and varied retail landscape.

Market Place has already been reaping the rewards of its revitalised retail line-up, as evidenced by an impressive +4.6% increase in footfall year-to-date, underscoring the positive impact of these developments.

Primark: A Landmark Opening

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deichmann at Market Place

Primark’s highly anticipated relocation to Market Place marks a transformative moment for the shopping centre and the Bolton community. Opening its doors in November, the new 26,300 square foot store boasts a modern layout, self-checkout facilities, and energy-efficient LED lighting, all designed to enhance the shopping experience. Customers can enjoy a full range of Primark’s popular offerings, including adult clothing, kidswear, and lifestyle products.

The relocation, part of Primark’s £100 million investment in its UK store estate, has created a fresh, contemporary shopping environment within the former Debenhams site on the ground floor. With all 120 store colleagues and 10 managers transitioning from the Crompton Place location, customers can expect the same exceptional service.

Neil Ford, Regional Retail Director for Primark, added: “We’re delighted to open the doors to our brand-new store in Market Place. The new site reflects our commitment to delivering a fantastic shopping experience in the heart of Bolton.”

Muffin Break: Freshly Baked Delight

Primark new store at Market Place

Adding a delicious new dimension to Market Place is Muffin Break, an Australian-owned bakery café that opened its doors this month. With an investment of over £300,000 and the creation of 15 new full-time and part-time roles, the 1,285 square foot location in Bolton is Muffin Break’s 69th UK outlet. Conveniently located near Primark, the café offers premium coffee and freshly baked goods, delighting shoppers with its high-quality, innovative menu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Johnson, Franchise Development Executive at Muffin Break, commented: “We are thrilled to bring Muffin Break’s signature offerings to the Bolton community. Our commitment to quality and freshness remains at the forefront as we continue expanding across the UK. We look forward to welcoming guests to our new store and sharing the Muffin Break experience.”

Deichmann: Stepping Up Bolton’s Retail Scene

Europe’s largest shoe retailer, Deichmann, officially opened its new Bolton store at Market Place in the summer, following a £550,000 investment. Located on the lower level, the 5,300 square feet site features a wide range of footwear for the whole family, including exclusive lines from brands such as Adidas, Nike, and Skechers. Customers were welcomed with exciting opening offers, including 50% discounts on selected lines, and the first 25 shoppers received free shoes.

The Works at Market Place

Store Manager Carol Hodgetts said: “I am very excited. I think this is what Bolton needs because there are not many shoe shops in this town. The new store offers great bargains and exclusive products, and we’ve already seen an enthusiastic response from the community.”

The Works: A Bigger Space for Creativity

The Works, a popular retailer specialising in books, arts, crafts, and hobbies, has also moved into Market Place. Relocating from Crompton Place to a larger 2,195 sq ft space near the entrance of the shopping centre, the move allows The Works to offer an expanded range of products and improved facilities, including onsite parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for The Works said: “We love being a part of the Bolton community and are excited to be moving to a larger store at Market Place. This fantastic location allows us to provide even more value and variety for our customers. We look forward to welcoming everyone to our new store.”

New Card Factory store at Market Place

Card Factory: Making Every Occasion Special

Card Factory officially opened in September, further cementing the shopping centre’s position as the town’s go-to retail destination. The nationwide retailer, renowned for its wide range of greeting cards, gifts, toys, wrapping paper, and party essentials brings another reason to visit the centre and provides 7 local people with jobs.

A Thriving Retail Destination

In addition to Primark, Muffin Break, Deichmann, and The Works, Market Place also recently welcomed Card Factory, further solidifying its position as a dynamic retail hub. With these new additions, Market Place has not only expanded its footprint but also contributed significantly to Bolton’s local economy by creating over 200 jobs. This milestone demonstrates Market Place’s commitment to supporting the town’s broader regeneration efforts and delivering an outstanding shopping experience.

The new store openings further strengthen Market Place’s retail mix, perfectly complementing its existing leisure and food and beverage offerings. Visitors of all ages can enjoy a wide range of attractions, including adventure golf, soft play, a cinema, and a game vault. The centre’s diverse dining options feature cuisines from around the globe, such as Portuguese and Indian, providing something for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Market Place continues to attract a growing number of visitors with its vibrant combination of retail, dining, and leisure options. The recent additions are a testament to the centre’s dedication to bringing high-quality brands and experiences to Bolton. It is certainly the destination to watch, with extensive plans for development in the pipeline for 2025. These exciting future developments promise to further enhance the centre, solidifying its position as a leading destination in the North West.

Market Place, Bolton

Nicola Shawcroft, General Manager at Market Place said “We are absolutely thrilled with the incredible momentum Market Place has experienced this year. The addition of these fantastic new stores, coupled with the creation of over 200 jobs, reflects our unwavering commitment to supporting the Bolton community and delivering a vibrant, unparalleled shopping experience. Market Place is not just a retail destination; it’s a place where people come together to shop, dine, and enjoy themselves. With more exciting developments on the horizon, we’re proud to play a pivotal role in Bolton’s regeneration and look forward to an even brighter future.”