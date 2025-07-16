Louise Leyland promoted to director role at PWA Planning

Lancashire-based planning consultancy PWA Planning has expanded its senior leadership team with the promotion of Louise Leyland to director.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louise joined in 2016 as a senior planner, before being promoted to associate in 2017, and has played a key role in delivering planning advice across the energy and housing sectors.

Known for her work on complex, high-profile schemes for energy developers, registered providers and housebuilders, Louise has built a reputation for successfully guiding projects through challenging planning processes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In her new role, she will continue to oversee major projects while also contributing to the operational running of the business as part of the executive management team, which includes directors Paul Walton, Stella Walton, and planning director Dan Hughes.

Louise Leyland and Paul Walton

Paul Walton, director at PWA Planning, said: “Louise’s drive, strategic thinking, and natural leadership have delivered fantastic results for clients and played a key role in shaping our growth trajectory, particularly in the renewable energy and housing arenas.

“The last 18-months have been marked by major milestones for the company, including the launch of our Manchester office and becoming part of a national network of property and land advisory businesses following our successful acquisition by NFU’s commercial services division.

“Louise has been instrumental in ensuring continuity throughout and her leadership and technical knowledge will be vital as we continue to grow.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise added: “Over the past nine years, I’ve had the opportunity to develop personally and professionally, working alongside our amazing team for a great group of clients and delivering exciting projects across the UK.

“As we continue to grow, I’m committed to helping our team to deliver the expert planning advice and quality service that PWA is known for.”