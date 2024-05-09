Local Preston all-girls scout group growing in popularity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Preston’s ever growing Deepdale Central (PMGHS) Scouts group are inspiring young girls to gain valuable skills for life! With over 240 members spread across their 8 troops, and with the Scouting programme and values wound into their school curriculum, the scouts are not only learning academic skills, but valuable life skills they can take forward to university and beyond!

Being a Scout is all about jumping in and getting involved, ignoring those butterflies, and going for it! It provides young people with the chance to dream big, step up and take the lead, all whilst making memories and friends that will last a lifetime.

So far this year they’ve already taken part in a vast array of activities, from cycling maintenance, knife skills, fire lighting, pyrography (wood craft) and needle work to an incredible sleepover at the Sealife Centre, sleeping under a shark tank!

But being a Deepdale Central Girl Scout isn’t just about learning those skills for life, it also provides its members with a sense of pride and strong sense of community whilst giving them the confidence to use their own voices for good!

Deepdale Central (PMGHS) Scouts sleepover at Sealife Centre

It’s also a place where everyone is accepted and can get involved. Removing all barriers and making sure it’s open and accessible to all!

Rizwana Bala is an incredibly dedicated support assistant who works with Umme’Haani, a scout with complex additional needs, who has overcome challenges thanks to the inclusivity the Scouts programme brings.

Rizwana said “Being a member of Deepdale Central Scouts has meant that Umme’Haani has been able to take on adventures and experiences she may otherwise not have had the opportunity to do. She has come out of her comfort zone and embraced as many opportunities as possible. This has enabled her to learn new skills and empowered her to believe that she can take on challenging situations. A massive milestone moment for me was seeing Umme’Haani overcoming barriers and making choices she previously would never have made.”

