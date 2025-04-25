Local community conservation group receives donation from United Utilities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chisnall Green Space Volunteers has received a welcome boost to their community conservation efforts, thanks to a donation from United Utilities’ Community Fund.

The Chorley-based volunteers work to ensure that Chisnall Hall Nature Reserve and its surrounding areas are properly maintained, striving to ensure the River Yarrow remains free from Himalayan balsam – an invasive plant species that poses significant threat to rivers and their ecosystems if not removed.

As a popular spot for residents and visitors alike, the volunteers’ conservation efforts not only keep the area from becoming overgrown but also focus their efforts on ensuring the area is suitable for wildlife to thrive, dedicating their time to building bird and bat boxes.

Eddie Langrish, one of the founding members of Chisnall Green Space Volunteers, enlisted the help of United Utilities, requesting an equipment donation to help the group continue their efforts.

United Utilities' River Rangers handing over equipment donation

River Rangers from United Utilities met up with the volunteer group to handover the donated equipment, which included bird and bat boxes, PPE, waders, and gardening tools, before the group spent the day balsam bashing and cleaning up communal areas around the reserve.

After the day’s volunteering endeavours, Eddie commented: “We are grateful to United Utilities for their funding, which supplied our group with tools & equipment we needed. The tools will help us carry out the 1,200 hours work the team put in per annum to keep the area well maintained.”

“It is great to see United Utilities connecting with community groups across the North West, helping to keep our rivers healthy and our green spaces clean - we are very grateful to United Utilities for the funding.”

Iain Pilling, Lancashire Area Engagement Lead for United Utilities added: “We are always finding ways to give back to those who are proactive in the community. We hope the Chisnall Green Space Volunteers begin to see a positive difference in the areas they look after following this donation and that it keeps them motivated to keep up the great work.”

The United Utilities’ Community Fund supports community groups whose activities:

Benefit local watercourses and riverside environments

Act as catalyst for improved community and environmental wellbeing

Reconnect communities to riverside environments

Promote sustainable drainage

Groups can apply to the fund for up to £2,500 worth of support by emailing [email protected] with details of their request.