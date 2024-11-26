Local charity aims to double all donations during Christmas challenge next week

A Morecambe resident is one of many who is backing a Christmas challenge where donations to a local charity who is supporting her during a cancer diagnosis and after the loss of her sister could be doubled.

CancerCare’s Big Give Christmas Challenge, held from 3rd to 10th December 2024, will see donations made to the dedicated webpage doubled. By donating during this week only, doners could see their contributions go even further in helping people in their local communities facing the life-changing impact of cancer or bereavement.

One such individual who continues to be supported by CancerCare is Morecambe-based Pamela Williams, 64. Pamela felt she didn’t have anywhere to turn after receiving two separate cancer diagnoses and losing her beloved sister, Janette, to the disease.

Pamela was initially diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and made a full recovery. Over the next few years, she lost her mother and eldest sister to cancer, and Janette was similarly diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Pamela and Janette were close and it was a great relief when Janette was given the all clear. However, her cancer returned at the same time as Pamela was diagnosed with lung cancer.

Pamela Williams, 64, is one of thousands of local people CancerCare has supported during the most challenging times of their lives

Pamela said: “It was a very hard time and while I was undergoing surgery, we found out that Janette wasn’t very well at all. I didn’t have time to grieve for my own illness and instantly put that aside to look after her.”

Someone to lean on

Pamela was first introduced to CancerCare by a friend who previously had breast cancer. She asked Pamela if she might like to join her at CancerCare’s monthly coffee morning in Lancaster. Pamela attended sporadically in between caring for Janette and battling her own health problems. Pamela also went to CancerCare’s weekly swimming sessions when she could.

“When I lost Janette, I wasn’t able to come to term with things,” Pamela continued. “I was really depressed; I was crying a lot and I was pushing people who were closest to me away.”

Pamela initially accessed CancerCare’s nutritional therapy services at their Slynedales centre and she is currently having counselling sessions.

Pamela said: “My dietician, Debbie, didn’t focus on the doom and gloom by telling me what I should and shouldn’t be eating, but we had helpful conversations. My counsellor, Jan, is so empathetic.”

Pamela has also been seeking advice about creating a Will and sorting her affairs for her family in the future by working through CancerCare's Ducks in a Row initiative, an informative guide designed to help plan for the future and give family members peace of mind.

“I’ve found that even talking to the lovely staff at the centre has helped me so much,” she explained. “I’ve been speaking to Anna (Legacy and Individual Giving Officer) about arranging my Will and leaving a gift to CancerCare; she’s been a god send. I now know how to go about making plans when the time comes.”

Pamela plays CancerCare’s weekly Lottery and she continues to attend the coffee mornings. She said: “If I could have done the Great North Run for CancerCare I would and whilst I can't give a lot, I buy cake at the coffee morning and I do the Lottery because I know every little bit helps.”

While Pamela is still undergoing regular scans and treatment, she feels like she’s found someone to lean on during these difficult times: “CancerCare has provided me with so much information that I wouldn’t have had access to otherwise. They’ve helped me find a little bit of positive and keep going when I didn’t know who to turn to. I was in such a bad place that I honestly don’t know where I’d be in my journey without CancerCare. They deserve everything and more.”

Double your donation

As a local charity, CancerCare relies on donations for more than 93% of their funding.

During the Big Give week from 3rd and 10th December, donations made to CancerCare’s dedicated Big Give webpage will be doubled, whilst matched funds last.

Double your donation at: https://bit.ly/BigGiveCC2024

Please note, only donations made to our dedicated Big Give website will be eligible for doubling.