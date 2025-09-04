Linzi’s path to helping families hit by trauma after losing beloved godson Josh

The godmother of a 20-year-old man, who lost his life this summer after a four-week battle to live following a freak motorbike accident on the day he was due to move into a house in Leyland that he had bought with his big brother, is walking five miles a day every day in September to raise funds for the Critical Care Unit at the Royal Preston Hospital, which cared for him.

Linzi Wallace, who has set up at online fundraising page at https://www.justgiving.com/page/linzi-wallace-1, wants the donation her walk raises to help other families going through trauma similar to that she faced when she heard that Josh – Joshua James McKee – had come off his motorbike after aquaplaning following heavy rain en route to his new home.

Linzi, whose best friend Sheena is Josh’s mum, said: “For four weeks following the accident, everyone on the Critical Care Unit did everything they could to get Josh back home. In Sheena’s words, from the receptionist through to the nurses, doctors and consultants, they looked after him like he was their own but Josh passed on 2nd July as his body just couldn’t cope anymore.

“Josh worked for Currys. He and his brother Nathan, who is a 22-year-old prison officer, had put money their dad Michael, who passed away in 2022, had left them into buying their house in Leyland. Josh was going there when his bike hit water and glided. He loved motorbikes. He also liked rugby league. Josh, Nathan and my son Caleb all used to play rugby league together at Leigh East Rugby Club.”

Linzi added: “The money I raise will be donated in Josh’s name in tribute to him to help other families, who God forbid, have to go through something similar. The unit has the most amazing staff and this will help to ensure they have the best technology.”

Lucy Clark, fundraiser at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Charity, said: “We have all been so touched and saddened by Josh’s story. We are incredibly grateful to Linzi and Josh’s family in Leigh for taking on this fundraising challenge while still very much in the throes of shock and grief.

“Staff working on the Critical Care Unit will tell us what to buy with the funds raised but whatever that is, it will be equipment that will be a fitting tribute to Josh.”

Linzi, who lives in Atherton, will be walking solo with just her two dogs for company some days while on others, she will be joined by Sheena and friends from Slimming World. Besides his mum and big brother, Josh leaves behind stepdad Andrew, younger brothers Matthew and George and younger sisters Emily and Gabby.

To learn more about how Lancashire Teaching Hospital Charity supports patients and families across Lancashire, visit www.lthcharity.org.uk