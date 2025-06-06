Leyland Amazon team packs hundreds of literacy kits to donate to families and children in need

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The kits of essential items will be donated to The Brick Multibank, co-founded by former Prime Minister Gordon Brown and Amazon.

Employees from Amazon’s delivery stations in Leyland have come together to pack 300 literacy kits filled with items for a charity initiative supporting families in need across Wigan.

The literacy kits, which contain items like Roald Dahl books, a bookmark, and a personal message from Amazon employees, were packed by 40 Amazon volunteers and donated to The Brick Multibank.

The Multibank is a community donations hub, offering support for families experiencing poverty across the region. It gives surplus essentials like clothes, hygiene products, school uniforms and bedding donated by businesses like Amazon directly to those in need. The products are redistributed via the lead charity partner, The Brick, to charity groups and care professionals who give them directly to people in need, when they need them.

Kitting events for The Brick Multibank also took place in Amazon’s fulfilment centres in Bolton and Knowsley.

These events took place alongside further kitting events in Amazon buildings across the UK during May – Amazon’s Global Month of Volunteering – with the aim of packing and donating over 14,500 essential kits to the Multibank network.

Global Month of Volunteering is an initiative that aims to help the communities where Amazon employees live and work. In May, thousands of Amazon employees volunteer alongside their colleagues, adding to the company’s efforts to support its local communities throughout the year.

Laura Dufton is an employee at Amazon’s delivery station in Leyland and took part in the packing event. She said: “Being able to support The Brick Multibank alongside my colleagues this month was a special experience. I’m proud to work for a company that uses its resources to make life better for other people. I include myself in that, as the time I was given to take part in the volunteering allowed me to be more involved in supporting my community in a way I couldn’t do outside of work. It’s great to have that dedicated time to give to others and do that alongside my peers.”

Tom Laverty, Multibank Development Manager at The Brick Multibank, added: “The Brick Multibank has become a valued source of help for people in our community who need a boost to get by. Amazon’s continued support means we can increase the reach of who we provide for, meaning that we can give individuals, families and other charities in the area exactly what they need, when they need it. The fruits of Amazon’s volunteering campaign prove what people can achieve when they come together for a cause, and we’re very pleased with the result. Thank you, team!”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. ‘Brick-by-Brick’ Multibank opened in Wigan in 2023, with The Brick. The Multibank network has donated more than 7 million surplus goods to over 600,000 families across Greater Manchester, Scotland, Wales, London, Tees Valley and Birmingham.

Amazon has supported more than one million students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.