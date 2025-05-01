Lancashire university vice-chancellor chosen as one of the latest Deputy Lieutenants

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Professor Graham Baldwin is one of six new Deputy Lieutenants have been appointed by the Lord-Lieutenant of Lancashire, Mrs Amanda Parker JP

Professor Graham Baldwin, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Central Lancashire* has been named as one of six new Deputy Lieutenants for Lancashire.

Announced today (Thursday, May 1) by Lord Lieutenant, Amanda Parker JP, Prof Graham Baldwin will join a team of Deputy Lieutenants who assist her with civic and ceremonial duties in her role as the King’s representative in the county.

Graham, who has been Vice-Chancellor at the University since 2019 was previously Vice-Chancellor for Solent University for five years. Prior to that he was previously Deputy Vice-Chancellor at the University of Central Lancashire.

Passionate about the levelling up of Lancashire, Graham also represents the University at a national and regional level including being a board member of Universities UK, a Non-Executive Director of East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust, Member of Lancashire Business Board, Chair of Lancashire Innovation Board, Chair of the Maritime Skills Commission, Chair of the University Vocational Awards Council (UVAC), and Chair of MillionPlus.

Speaking of his appointment, Professor Graham Baldwin said: “It is a great honour to be called upon to assist the Lord-Lieutenant as one of His Majesty’s personal representatives. As the Vice-Chancellor of the University, which is soon to become University of Lancashire, the timing is perfect for me to help represent Lancashire and the communities we serve.

“This honour also recognises the key role that the University plays across Lancashire, including as an employer and as a civic and economic anchor, underlining its importance to the county.”

*University of Central Lancashire is proudly changing to University of Lancashire