Lancashire scout group still going strong 12 months on

Almost a year after launching, thriving Saliheen Scout Troop are still encouraging even more young people to get out into the great outdoors, learn new skills and dream big.

Over the last 11 months, the young people (boys and girls aged 10.5 – 13) have taken part in just a handful of the over 200 activities Scouts have to offer, from camping, sailing and hiking, to museum trips, foodbank visits and learning many different skills for life.

With a growing number of scouts in the troop, Saliheen Scouts are on the lookout for more adventure seeking adult volunteers to help inspire young minds!

Whether you're a knot tying extraordinaire, an avid storyteller or just love to see young minds thrive they’d love to hear from you!

Saliheen Scouts

Adult volunteer Tayab says, "Scouts is an exceptional, inclusive organisation that has empowered young individuals to broaden their horizons and deepen their understanding of the wider world."

Being a Scout or an adult volunteer is all about having new experiences, doing things you never thought possible and gaining new skills, all whilst making friends and memories that will last a lifetime.

Chief Scout Bear Grylls says “To be a volunteer in Scouts you don’t need incredible outdoor skills or know how to use a map and compass. We can teach you all that. What’s really needed is a smile, patience and willingness to share a little time to help others. I promise you’ll get back ten times what you put in – including new skills, new friends and a renewed sense of the difference we can make when we work together.”

And with so many more adventure planned into September and beyond, why wouldn’t you want to join their adventure?

Contact them at [email protected] to find out more!!