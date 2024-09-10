Lancashire Girlguiding volunteer to attend exciting red carpet event

A Lancashire student is looking forward to celebrating achieving a top Girlguiding award at an exclusive red carpet event.

Rebecca Argall, 20, who has earnt a prestigious Queen’s Guide Award, will join hundreds of fellow outstanding Girlguiding volunteers at the upcoming Girlguiding Celebrates event in London’s West End.

The exciting event on September 29 will honour Girlguiding members who have been nominated for amazing things they have done, along with many of the charity’s most recent award-winning recipients.

The unforgettable afternoon will see attendees walk the red carpet like true VIPs, before enjoying a big party with lots of treats and glamorous variety-style entertainment with a Girlguiding twist!

Rebecca, from St Michael’s on Wyre near Preston, said: “I’m so proud to have achieved my Queen’s Guide award. It feels even more exciting than when I got my GCSE and A-level results because not many people have achieved it.

“I am really looking forward to attending Girlguiding Celebrates and getting to meet other Queen’s Guide award winners amongst all the other amazing people that will be there.”

The Queen’s Guide award is the highest award young women can work towards in Girlguiding.

It provides the opportunity to develop skills, give back to guiding and support local communities.

It took Rebecca three years to complete her Queen’s Guide award. As part of it, she launched a community action project to inspire girls and young women to pursue careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

Rebecca, who is studying for a Maths and Computer Science degree, said: “STEM is very close to my heart. I’ve been interested in these subjects since I was a Brownie. One of the first badges I completed was called ‘Science Investigator’.”

“Many girls assume that STEM subjects aren’t for them,” added Rebecca, who visited a number of Girlguiding units and schools, including her old school Lancaster Girls' Grammar School, as part of her project. “There is a big gap between the number of females and males studying and pursuing careers in these fields, so I wanted to share my passion and hopefully inspire other young women to consider a future in these industries.”

To complete her Queen’s Guide Award, Rebecca also helped to plan large-scale Girlguiding events including a climbing trip for Rainbows and Brownies and passed her Grade 8 clarinet with a distinction.

Rebecca joined Girlguiding when she was five years old as a Rainbow before progressing through each of the Girlguiding sections: Brownies, Guides and Rangers.

She became a Young Leader at 1st St. Michael's on Wyre Guides when she turned 15.

Despite now studying full-time at the University of Birmingham, one of her first priorities when she moved to the city in 2022 was to find a local Brownie unit where she could train to be a leader at the age of 18. She has been volunteering with 94th Birmingham Brownies ever since.

“Girlguiding is really important to me,” she said. “I have got so much from it and it has given me so many opportunities. Looking to the future, I want to give back and help girls make the same amazing memories that I made when I was their age.”

The Girlguiding Celebrates event will be held on September 29 at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square.