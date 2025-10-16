Lancashire Freemasons host Ladies night at Foxfields

Held at Foxfields Country Hotel, the evening brought together Brethren, their partners, and guests for an unforgettable night of appreciation, entertainment, and philanthropy.

The elegant Autumn themed affair began with a welcoming drinks reception, followed by a sumptuous three-course meal. Guests were treated to a carefully curated menu that delighted the palate and set the tone for an evening of refinement and camaraderie.

One of the highlights of the night was the charity raffle, featuring a wide range of generously donated prizes. All proceeds from the raffle will be dedicated to charity , continuing the Freemasons’ commitment to supporting both local and national charities. The raffle raised over £300, a testament to the generosity of those in attendance.

Following the dinner and raffle, the celebration moved to the dance floor as singer and DJ David Barnes of "The Voice" fame kept spirits high with music spanning the decades. Guests danced late into the night, enjoying the lively and joyful atmosphere that has come to define Ladies’ Night.

Worshipful Master Simon Moorhouse and his Wife Bev Moorhouse, who hosted the evening, expressed gratitude to all who attended and helped make the event a success. “This night is about honouring the ladies in our lives who support us throughout the year. It’s also a fantastic opportunity to give back to the community and enjoy each other’s company in a relaxed and unique setting.”

Ladies’ Night remains a cherished tradition within Freemasonry — a blend of formality, fun, and heartfelt appreciation that strengthens the bonds of friendship and community.

2 . Contributed Charity raffle prizes donated by those who attended Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed John and Mandy Kenyon arriving in style. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Howard and Janet Alderson-Perkins arriving to the event Photo: Submitted Photo Sales