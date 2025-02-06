Lancashire charity wins Benefact Group’s Charity Heroes Colleagues Choice Award

Derian House Children’s Hospice, based in Lancashire, has won the Benefact Group Charity Heroes Colleagues Choice Award, following a vote by Benefact Group employees.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity provides crucial respite and end-of-life care to more than 400 babies, children, and young people each year.

The award celebrates the exceptional fundraising efforts of Benefact Group employee Colin Wilby, who has been fundraising for Derian House for the past eight years. Colin's Stars & Cars events, featuring character and vehicle visits, have raised vital funds for the hospice and brought joy to children and families in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, thanks to Colin's efforts, even Stormtroopers and Batman’s car visited the Benefact Group offices to support the cause.

Colin receiving award

Colin, Claims Performance Consultant at Ecclesiastical Insurance. said: “Derian House do incredible work supporting children and young people battling life limiting and shortening illnesses. The Hospice is a magical place to visit and all their staff are extremely welcoming.

"I’ve been supporting the Hospice for ten years and our flagship fundraising event, Stars & Cars has raised over £150,000, creating countless memories for the families supported by the Hospice”.

Mark Hews, Group Chief Executive of Benefact Group, said: “Hosting our first Benefact Group Charity Heroes Awards at the iconic Tower of London was an incredible privilege. It was a humbling, energising and inspiring event where we recognised unsung heroes in the charity sector, and heard how they are changing the world in which we live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are many incredible charities doing life-changing work in communities up and down the UK, but these seven stood out for their passion, commitment and impact. We hope these awards will support them to continue their brilliant work.

Colin outside Derian House

“Owned by a charity ourselves, charitable giving is at the heart of what we do. All our available profits go to good causes and the more our family of award-winning specialist financial services companies grows, the more the Benefact Group can give.”

The winners of Benefact Group’s Charity Heroes Awards 2024 were: Climate action project: OASES (Outdoor and Sustainability Education Specialists) - Engaging young people with the natural world.

Local community initiative: Elliott Holmes Memorial Fund – Offering direct access to mental health counselling for young people in Gravesham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteer of the year: Luanne Rimmer, Director of Handmade with Love & Making Memories – Supporting grieving parents with handmade burial cribs and clothing.

Colin dressed as Captain America

Digital fundraising initiative: Dogs 4 Rescue – Providing a safe, kennel-free space for unwanted rescue dogs.

Small charity, big impact: Tiny Tickers – Improving detection, care and treatment for babies with serious heart conditions.

Charity leader of the year: Jolanta Lasota, Chief Executive of Ambitious about Autism – Championing the rights of autistic children and young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colleague’s choice: Derian House Children’s Hospice – Providing respite and end-of-life care to over 400 children across the North West. Since 2014, Benefact Group has donated over £230 million to charitable causes and is recognised as the UK’s third-biggest corporate giver. It aims to reach £250 million in donations by the end of 2025.

For more information and to enter your charity for an award visit https://benefactgroup.com/awardsCharity Heroes Awards is funded by EIO plc, part of the Benefact Group.