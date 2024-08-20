Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Carestaff Solutions is excited to announce that it has achieved Priory Elite status with an outstanding 99.35% in its recent audit conducted by Neuven Consult. This prestigious recognition highlights the company’s exceptional compliance levels and ongoing commitment to the Health and Social Care Sector.

The Priory Group is a leading provider of Mental Health care facilities in the United Kingdom, operating over 500 sites nationwide. To ensure the highest standards of care, Priory conducts annual audits to assess agency compliance levels. Agencies scoring above 85% pass the audit, while those achieving over 95% are awarded the prestigious Priory Elite status. We are proud to announce that we have excelled in this audit lead by Tiffany Bowen and Aaliya Ashpak, earning an impressive score of 99.35%.

This remarkable achievement marks Carestaff Solutions’ highest-ever audit score in history of Carestaff and celebrates a significant milestone while celebrating the company’s 20th anniversary.

Founded in 2004 by Janine Jordan, Carestaff Solutions has been a leading staffing supplier of the Health and Social Care sector for two decades. Over the years, the company has navigated various challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, all while upholding the highest standards of care and support. This 20-year legacy is built on trust, reliability, and a passionate commitment to making a positive difference.

Janine Jordan, CEO and Founder of Carestaff Solutions, expressed her pride in the company’s achievement: “Reaching our 20th anniversary and receiving this award is a tremendous honour. Our team has shown remarkable resilience and dedication, especially through challenging times like the COVID-19 pandemic. This award reflects our unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of care.”

A significant part of this success is attributed to the relentless dedication of Carestaff’s compliance and bookings teams. The compliance team has worked tirelessly to ensure exceptional standards. Their efforts have been pivotal in achieving this historic score. The bookings team also deserves special recognition for their remarkably quick response time, with an average of 1 minute turnaround time, ensuring members of the community are safe and patients within Priory Hospitals are supported at all times.

Jennifer Houston, Team Lead at Carestaff Solutions, added, “I am incredibly proud of this achievement and the amazing team we have, both in-house and in the field. Our success is a testament to their dedication and expertise. We are always looking to expand our talented team and welcome new professionals to join us. If you're looking for highly compliant, skilled workers to support your organisation, we’d be happy to assist.”

Aaliya Ashpak, HR Associate at Carestaff Solutions, also added: “I am immensely proud of our team as we have worked incredibly hard to ensure our compliance is of the highest standard. I want to extend a big thank you to our candidates who have supported us in maintaining this standard. We have robust systems and processes in place to ensure accuracy and maintain the highest standards.”

Carestaff Solutions’ mission is to provide a flexible High quality service that will improve & sustain the Users overall quality of life by recognising their different needs and striving for empowerment in all the support offered.

Founded in 2004, Carestaff Solutions has been a trusted provider in the sector, specialising in providing fully compliant and trained staff across the whole of the Health and Social Care sector supporting both children and adults in all settings.