Lancashire-based Barkers Procurement appoints new Managing Director

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Award-winning procurement consultancy, Barkers Procurement, has promoted Commercial Director, Jenny Draper, to the role of Managing Director.

Jenny’s career as an accomplished executive level leader spans decades and has taken her across the globe, with her resume including stints at companies such as PCMG, SAP Ariba, and Spend Matters.

In her new role as Managing Director, Jenny will work to support the business’s ambitious five-year growth plans, developing a strategy that will enable Barkers Procurement to grow and solidify its position in the sector for delivering high-quality procurement support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jenny will be tasked with building on Barkers’ impressive industry track record and spearheading exciting developments in new sectors. The head count at Barkers has grown significantly in recent years and Jenny will be harnessing the skills and knowledge of the internal team to continue on this upward trajectory.

Jenny Draper of Barkers Procurement

Speaking about her new appointment, Jenny said: “I’m very pleased and proud to step into the role of Managing Director for Barkers Procurement. My focus moving forwards will be on continuing to deliver excellence across all areas of the business, as myself and the team strive to build on our already exceptional reputation for best practice procurement practice, client collaboration and legacy.”