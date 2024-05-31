Lancashire-based Barkers Procurement appoints new Managing Director
Jenny’s career as an accomplished executive level leader spans decades and has taken her across the globe, with her resume including stints at companies such as PCMG, SAP Ariba, and Spend Matters.
In her new role as Managing Director, Jenny will work to support the business’s ambitious five-year growth plans, developing a strategy that will enable Barkers Procurement to grow and solidify its position in the sector for delivering high-quality procurement support.
Jenny will be tasked with building on Barkers’ impressive industry track record and spearheading exciting developments in new sectors. The head count at Barkers has grown significantly in recent years and Jenny will be harnessing the skills and knowledge of the internal team to continue on this upward trajectory.
Speaking about her new appointment, Jenny said: “I’m very pleased and proud to step into the role of Managing Director for Barkers Procurement. My focus moving forwards will be on continuing to deliver excellence across all areas of the business, as myself and the team strive to build on our already exceptional reputation for best practice procurement practice, client collaboration and legacy.”
Executive Director, Warren Kozera, added: “Barkers already has an impressive industry track record, and I’m confident in Jenny’s abilities to continue spearheading these exciting developments ahead. This new role is a natural evolution for Barkers Procurement, as we head into a new period of growth with ambitious expectations in place, both for our client output and internal processes. I’m very excited to see what the future holds.”