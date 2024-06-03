Lancahsire industrial estate hits 97% occupancy in six months under new management

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Volve Real Estate was instructed to manage the asset and property management of a 160,000 sq ft multi occupied industrial estate in Chorley and took the industrial estate to 97% occupancy in just six months.

This dramatic transformation follows previously sitting largely unoccupied with high operational costs before purchase by Kerax Holdings Ltd.

Through proactive asset and property management strategies the team successfully increased annual income by more than £100k in just six months.

This was achieved through a multifaceted approach including renegotiation of leases with existing tenants, securing a new decade-long lease agreement, as well as successful letting of vacant units, rates mitigation, and service charge reductions.

Moorland Gate Business Park

Re:volve Real Estate's also proactively spoke with occupiers to listen to their needs and drive the right investment. This enhanced the site’s overall appeal and functionality and improved tenant satisfaction.

In tandem with these efforts, Re:volve Real Estates implemented Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES) upgrades, reduced business rates during vacancies or tenant turnovers and optimised parking rates across the entire site.

Anna Main, Founder and Managing Director of Re:volve Real Estate, said: "Having witnessed service delays due to complacency among larger agents, we're committed to delivering unrivalled attention to detail and a proactive approach to every instruction.

"On initial inspections, we immediately recognised Moorland Gate's potential and undertook a complete overhaul to give the property the attention it deserved for long-term growth.

"In eight weeks, we slashed the service charge and tenant occupation costs, all while enhancing the building's functionality and appearance. This bolstered tenant satisfaction and lightened their monthly expenses. Our quick action not only benefited the building but also ensured lease renewals and further lettings of vacant space which steadied cash flow for longer-term improvements.”

Paul Hebblethwaite, Finance Director at Kerax Holdings Ltd said: “Working closely with Re:volve Real Estate has been key to the successful transformation at Moorland Gate; their support has been vital.