Lakeland 100 taken on by Harrison Holidays’ Alex Atkinson

Twelve months ago Alex Atkinson from Preston took on the challenge of his first ultra 50 mile trail run when he raced in the Lakeland 50. Now he is set to take things to the limit when he tackles the Lakeland 100, described as the most spectacular long distance trail race that has ever taken place within the UK.

Alex will be running in aid of children’s charity EPIC KIDZ and backing him all the way are his loudest cheerleaders: his colleagues from Harrison Holidays, where Alex works as part of the head office team in Preston.

The stats on what is known as the ultra tour of the Lake District help to explain why this race is seen as one of the ultimate accomplishments in the running world. There are a total of 6300m ascents and the race takes place almost entirely along public bridleways and footpaths. The winners are expected to achieve finishing times of around 20 hours and up to 40 hours is available, with 14 food and drink stops along the way. This means that competitors run through the night and why there is also a failure rate of between 40 and 50%. Those who complete the Lakeland 100 represent a very special cohort of runners.

Talking about why he is taking on this herculean race, Alex Atkinson says, “I love a personal challenge and after completing the 50-mile event in 2023 I felt I could push myself even further and complete 100 miles. The community feel and support shown from fellow runners and the public really was something else. Adding to that, the sheer beauty of the Lake District was too much to miss out on!”

To race at this elite level takes an incredible amount of training, but Alex has been taking this in his stride. He has now completed a further 45 and 50 mile race and so far has covered 500 miles in training. All the money raised will be going to EPIC KIDZ a charity based in Ormskirk which provides small grants for volunteer groups organising sporting or recreational activities for children across the North West.

Alex works in finance for Harrison Holidays, but he’s known for doing runs around the areas in which some of its holiday parks are located. Southport Coastal Path, near Riverside Holiday Park, is a favourite and for more of a challenge he’ll head to the Northumberland coastline and trails that are located around Percy Wood Country Park. However after completing the Lakeland 100 he might want to just relax in the luxury of the heated outdoor pool at Wild Rose Holiday Park and take in the views of the landscape he will have conquered.

William Harrison, owner of Harrison Holidays, says, “We are so hugely proud of Alex’s efforts and determination. From having not been a runner just a couple of years ago he is now taking on runs that challenge the most elite of athletes. We’ll all be behind him for his latest quest and along with our support send him our good wishes.”

You can make a donation to Alex’s Just Giving fundraiser in aid of EPIC KIDZ here.